Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:34 AM

1019 Pujo St

1019 Pujo Street · (337) 478-0152
Location

1019 Pujo Street, Lake Charles, LA 70601

Price and availability

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Located in the Charpentier Historic District in Downtown under a canopy of ancient oaks, this beautifully restored home features the luxuries of a new home with historic charm. Originally located on Lakeshore Drive, this home was moved to its current location approximately 9 years ago. Features include an open floor plan with 3 living areas, downstairs master suite, restored wood flooring, gourmet kitchen with granite, island and a wine ?cellar?. The sun room features 2 walls of windows overlooking the spacious backyard. Upstairs features 4 bedrooms with 2 Jack and Jill baths, a large den and space for additional sitting area and study. Downtown restaurants, shops, music venues, churches and schools are located just blocks away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1019 Pujo St have any available units?
1019 Pujo St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Charles, LA.
What amenities does 1019 Pujo St have?
Some of 1019 Pujo St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1019 Pujo St currently offering any rent specials?
1019 Pujo St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1019 Pujo St pet-friendly?
No, 1019 Pujo St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Charles.
Does 1019 Pujo St offer parking?
No, 1019 Pujo St does not offer parking.
Does 1019 Pujo St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1019 Pujo St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1019 Pujo St have a pool?
No, 1019 Pujo St does not have a pool.
Does 1019 Pujo St have accessible units?
No, 1019 Pujo St does not have accessible units.
Does 1019 Pujo St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1019 Pujo St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1019 Pujo St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1019 Pujo St has units with air conditioning.
