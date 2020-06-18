1019 Pujo St

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities

Located in the Charpentier Historic District in Downtown under a canopy of ancient oaks, this beautifully restored home features the luxuries of a new home with historic charm. Originally located on Lakeshore Drive, this home was moved to its current location approximately 9 years ago. Features include an open floor plan with 3 living areas, downstairs master suite, restored wood flooring, gourmet kitchen with granite, island and a wine ?cellar?. The sun room features 2 walls of windows overlooking the spacious backyard. Upstairs features 4 bedrooms with 2 Jack and Jill baths, a large den and space for additional sitting area and study. Downtown restaurants, shops, music venues, churches and schools are located just blocks away!