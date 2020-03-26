All apartments in Lafayette
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:28 AM

903 Robley Dr

903 Robley Drive · (337) 769-6916
Location

903 Robley Drive, Lafayette, LA 70503

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 903 Robley Dr · Avail. Jul 4

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
903 Robley Dr Available 07/04/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom brick home in Lafayette - At 2100 square feet this home features a split floor plan, 2 car garage, fenced in backyard and turnaround in the driveway. It has four bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a wood burning fireplace, wood floors in the master, living and formal dining area, tile throughout kitchen and breakfast nook, and carpeted spare bedrooms. This home comes furnished with all kitchen appliances and they are all electric. School district is Broadmoor, Edgar Martin and Lafayette High School. The back yard has a covered patio with a ceiling fan, and the master suite has a his and hers closet as well as a garden tub and separate standing tile shower. You're going to want to see this! Does not allow section 8!

Call RPM Acadiana Today for your Showing! 337-769-6916

Ryan Fransisco | Property Manager
RPM Acadiana
114 Curran Ln.
Lafayette, LA 70506
Office: 337-769-6916 Fax: 337-984-0007
ryan@rpmacadiana.com www.rpmacadiana.com
Each Office Independently Owned and Operated
Licensed in Louisiana

(RLNE2464106)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 903 Robley Dr have any available units?
903 Robley Dr has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 903 Robley Dr have?
Some of 903 Robley Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 903 Robley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
903 Robley Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 Robley Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 903 Robley Dr is pet friendly.
Does 903 Robley Dr offer parking?
Yes, 903 Robley Dr does offer parking.
Does 903 Robley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 903 Robley Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 Robley Dr have a pool?
No, 903 Robley Dr does not have a pool.
Does 903 Robley Dr have accessible units?
No, 903 Robley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 903 Robley Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 903 Robley Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 903 Robley Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 903 Robley Dr has units with air conditioning.
