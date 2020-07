Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Excellent Location.. Johnston Street/Doucet Area! - Property Id: 134064



This property has been updated with stylish colors and waiting for you to check out! The location is superb... smack in the middle of Lafayette with easy access to everything! Call today to request a showing.. this one won't last long!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/107-antoinette-st-lafayette-la/134064

Property Id 134064



(RLNE5937385)