All apartments in Lafayette
Find more places like 103 Gabriel Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lafayette, LA
/
103 Gabriel Street
Last updated August 14 2019 at 11:38 PM

103 Gabriel Street

103 Gabriel Street · (337) 856-2323
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lafayette
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

103 Gabriel Street, Lafayette, LA 70506

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully updated 3b/2b + bonus room (could be a 4th bedroom, play room or office) in the Saint Streets with hardwood floors, brand new kitchen and bathrooms, great sized yard with a storage building and all within walking distance of UL! The kitchen is gorgeous with granite counter tops,new cabinets and includes ALL brand new appliances: gas range/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher - VERY NICE! The floorplan is ideal - 2 bedrooms and 1 bath in the front of the house and 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom + Bonus room in the back of the house with convenient access from the side or back door. Sought after, quiet Saint Street neighborhood - this is a rare find!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Gabriel Street have any available units?
103 Gabriel Street has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 103 Gabriel Street have?
Some of 103 Gabriel Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Gabriel Street currently offering any rent specials?
103 Gabriel Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Gabriel Street pet-friendly?
No, 103 Gabriel Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lafayette.
Does 103 Gabriel Street offer parking?
No, 103 Gabriel Street does not offer parking.
Does 103 Gabriel Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Gabriel Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Gabriel Street have a pool?
No, 103 Gabriel Street does not have a pool.
Does 103 Gabriel Street have accessible units?
No, 103 Gabriel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Gabriel Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 Gabriel Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Gabriel Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 Gabriel Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 103 Gabriel Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Peppertree Apartments
1000 Robley Dr
Lafayette, LA 70503
Chateau Mirage
1630 Rue du Belier
Lafayette, LA 70506
Robley Place Apartments
1100 Robley Dr
Lafayette, LA 70503
Plantation Crossing
215 Republic Ave
Lafayette, LA 70508
Chateau des Lions
6000 Johnston St
Lafayette, LA 70503
Ansley Walk
1200 Robley Dr
Lafayette, LA 70503
Bridgeway I & II
200 Bridgeway Dr
Lafayette, LA 70506
French Colony
315 Amesbury Dr
Lafayette, LA 70507

Similar Pages

Lafayette 1 BedroomsLafayette 2 Bedrooms
Lafayette Apartments with PoolLafayette Dog Friendly Apartments
Lafayette Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Iberia, LABroussard, LA
Addis, LAJeanerette, LA
Abbeville, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Louisiana at Lafayette
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity