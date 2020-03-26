103 Gabriel Street

Amenities

Beautifully updated 3b/2b + bonus room (could be a 4th bedroom, play room or office) in the Saint Streets with hardwood floors, brand new kitchen and bathrooms, great sized yard with a storage building and all within walking distance of UL! The kitchen is gorgeous with granite counter tops,new cabinets and includes ALL brand new appliances: gas range/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher - VERY NICE! The floorplan is ideal - 2 bedrooms and 1 bath in the front of the house and 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom + Bonus room in the back of the house with convenient access from the side or back door. Sought after, quiet Saint Street neighborhood - this is a rare find!