Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Cozy 2 bedroom-1 bath apartment in Old Jefferson. Hard wood floors throughout with alot of windows makes this unit light and bright! Updated feel with cute kitchen equipped with range oven, refrigerator and dishwasher. Bedrooms are large with nice closet space. Upstairs unit with washer-dryer hook ups. Off street parking, walk to bus lines and shopping. NO PETS-NO SMOKERS-MOVE IN READY