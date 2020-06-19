127 ADDISON Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard

2020 renovated front/back double with excellent finishes. Front unit is available, which is a 2 bedroom/1 bathroom fully furnished apartment (except for mattress). All utilities are included!!! This home captures the neighbor feel of Old Jefferson while maintaining the original charm of New Orleans with hardwood floors, high ceilings, etc. The new renovation also features a relaxing front porch, spacious side courtyard and shared utility space between the two units. $1525 unfurnished and $1600 furnished