Jefferson, LA
127 ADDISON Street
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:16 AM

127 ADDISON Street

127 Addison Street · (504) 301-6426
Location

127 Addison Street, Jefferson, LA 70121
Old Jefferson East

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,525

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
2020 renovated front/back double with excellent finishes. Front unit is available, which is a 2 bedroom/1 bathroom fully furnished apartment (except for mattress). All utilities are included!!! This home captures the neighbor feel of Old Jefferson while maintaining the original charm of New Orleans with hardwood floors, high ceilings, etc. The new renovation also features a relaxing front porch, spacious side courtyard and shared utility space between the two units. $1525 unfurnished and $1600 furnished

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 ADDISON Street have any available units?
127 ADDISON Street has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 127 ADDISON Street have?
Some of 127 ADDISON Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 ADDISON Street currently offering any rent specials?
127 ADDISON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 ADDISON Street pet-friendly?
No, 127 ADDISON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jefferson.
Does 127 ADDISON Street offer parking?
No, 127 ADDISON Street does not offer parking.
Does 127 ADDISON Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 127 ADDISON Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 ADDISON Street have a pool?
No, 127 ADDISON Street does not have a pool.
Does 127 ADDISON Street have accessible units?
No, 127 ADDISON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 127 ADDISON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 127 ADDISON Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 127 ADDISON Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 127 ADDISON Street does not have units with air conditioning.
