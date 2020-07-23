Apartment List
157 Apartments for rent in Harvey, LA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Harvey renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Homedale
446 FAIRMONT Street
446 Fairmont Street, Harvey, LA
1 Bedroom
$825
725 sqft
Nice sized one bedroom in very quiet settled area. Hardwood floors, central air and heat and off street parking. NO VOUCHERS NOT PETS.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Homedale
513 Maple Avenue
513 Maple Avenue, Harvey, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
FOR RENT - 513 Quiet Friendly Neighborhood Single House 3 Bedrooms / 1 Bathroom 513 Maple Avenue, Harvey, LA 70058 ** Behind Best Buy on Westbank Expressway $1,100 ea.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
St. Thomas Development Neighborhood
Josephine Lofts
427 Jackson Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Josephine Lofts is located in the heart of New Orleans in the coveted Lower Garden district.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Garden District
1230 EIGHTH Street
1230 Eighth Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1500 sqft
Elegant Victorian Double! This Garden District home boasts a graceful mixture of historic and contemporary architectural design in a perfect urban lifestyle! Renovated in 2018 with attention to detail maintaining its historic character, abundant

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Irish Channel
1029 7TH Street
1029 Seventh Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Charming Two Story Double located right off Magazine Street in a prime uptown location.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
East Riverside
914 LOUISIANA Avenue
914 Louisiana Avenue, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
2175 sqft
Comes fully furnished. Live on one side of a stunning double on tree-lined Louisiana Ave.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Irish Channel
2844 MAGAZINE Street
2844 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
870 sqft
Airy 1 Bed/ 1 Bath apartment located above popular retail shop on trendy Magazine Street. Large, open living space with cathedral ceilings, gorgeous built-ins, ample closet space, and gorgeous courtyard. Bedroom features skylights and wood floors.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
728 JOSEPHINE Street
728 Josephine Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1066 sqft
Charming Victorian double completely renovated with many historical features left intact. This side features two bedrooms and two full baths with an office only 3 blocks to Magazine St.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Touro
3300 ST CHARLES Avenue
3300 Saint Charles Avenue, New Orleans, LA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
675 sqft
Live in the beautiful and historic Commodore Building on THE AVENUE and Next Door to Fresh Market and enjoy the sweet sounds of the city - street cars and parades - just outside the fountain-graced courtyard.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
1124 FELICITY Street
1124 Felicity Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
900 sqft
UTILITIES $150 Flat Rate in addition to $1750. Greek Revival Condo building in LGD. Bright & large unit w/ access to private balcony.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
East Riverside
3400 MAGAZINE Street
3400 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1100 sqft
SUPER LOCATION!!! Everything you should expect in an UPTOWN CONDO. Located on the corner of Magazine & Louisiana Ave. Gated off street parking. Easy access to to popular restaurants and retailers.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Touro
1312 CONSTANTINOPLE Street
1312 Constantinople Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1400 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED 3 BEDROOM, 1 AND 1/2 BATH RIGHT HALF OF A DOUBLE-- JUST 2 BLOCKS OFF ST CHARLES;WOOD FLOORS, HIGH CELINGS, EXPOSED BRICK FIREPLACES, SEPARATE LIVING/DINING ROOMS, KITCHEN WITH NEW COUNTERS, CABINETS, RANGE/OVEN AND REFRIGERATOR.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
1926 Constance Street
1926 Constance Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$750
450 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1926 Constance Street in New Orleans. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Irish Channel
718 Pleasant Street
718 Pleasant Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
675 sqft
This is 1/2 of a Double in the Lower Garden District, 4 blocks from the Magazine St. Entertainment District. Two generous rooms in front with a large kitchen and bath in the back.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Touro
1110 Aline
1110 Aline Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Located just steps to Magazine St shops, restaurants and transportation. Hardwood floors, all kitchen appliances, on site laundry and Owner pays water. Will consider pets on a case by case basis.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
621 Celeste St - H
621 Celeste Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1226 sqft
Full listing can be found at residenola.managebuilding.com Located in a small apartment building in the Irish Channel district of New Orleans.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
621 Celeste St - F
621 Celeste St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1207 sqft
Full listing can be found at residenola.managebuilding.com 621 Celeste Street New Orleans, LA 70130 We currently have a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit available.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Mid-City
American Can
3700 Orleans Ave, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1203 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at American Can in New Orleans. View photos, descriptions and more!
62 Units Available
$
62 Units Available
Lower Garden District
The Saulet
1420 Annunciation St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1370 sqft
Excellent location close to the world-famous restaurants and shops of Magazine Street. Units feature air conditioning, garbage disposal, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has pool, yoga, parking and gym.
5 Units Available
5 Units Available
Gert Town
Parkway
4650 Washington Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand New! Parkway Apartments offers modern, luxury residences, centrally located in New Orleans. Unmatched finishes including Italian cabinets, LED mirrors, and custom light fixtures.
36 Units Available
36 Units Available
Old Aurora
The Mayfair Apartment Homes
4254 Maple Leaf Dr, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,155
1388 sqft
Set in one of the oldest neighborhoods in New Orleans, The Mayfair Apartment Homes are your home for Southern luxury.
38 Units Available
$
38 Units Available
Mid-City
Lumina
3701 Conti Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,237
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1082 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome Home to Lumina
42 Units Available
42 Units Available
Bayou St. John
The Esplanade at City Park Apartments
3443 Esplanade Ave, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$1,060
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1094 sqft
Minutes from Downtown Tulsa near River Parks and the Brookside shopping district. Pool with sundeck, well-equipped fitness center, basketball and volleyball courts, and a picnic area for residents.
31 Units Available
31 Units Available
French Quarter
THE ANNEX
939 Iberville Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1378 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1764 sqft
All that was, is new again. What first emerged nearly a century ago rises again for an encore, bestowing a rare echelon of New Orleans lifestyle that can only be described as French Quarter luxe.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Harvey, LA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Harvey renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

