Amenities

parking refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Great commercial space for your business. Beautiful front reception counter with large open area with restrooms, kitchen, Beautiful front office and 5 offices in the back. So much space for unlimited uses! Great exposure right on main highway through town with nice parking space in front. There is a large room upstairs that could have multiple uses. A 4000 S/F warehouse in the back is available to lease in addition for $1780/month with 2 loading docks with roll-up doors.