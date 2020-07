Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan extra storage ice maker oven range smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym parking pool 24hr laundry garage internet access cats allowed 24hr maintenance bike storage car wash area e-payments guest parking online portal package receiving

Now introducing Bella Ridge North! Your new apartment is ready to move-in today. Located in River Ridge, just outside of New Orleans, this new gated community is located within the Elmwood shopping and entertainment district. All the conveniences of the retail, dining, and salons that Elmwood has to offer are just a stone's throw away. This development in River Ridge has features and finishes comparable to downtown. Just a short fifteen-minute drive to the CBD, Bella Ridge North offers better pricing, larger floor plans, free multi-level, direct access parking and peace of mind. Bella Ridge North Apartments features brand new upscale one and two bedroom apartment homes. All interiors include stainless and black appliances with high-efficiency refrigerators, multi-cycle dishwashers, and double stainless steel sinks combined with granite countertops and accented by recessed and pendant lighting. Faux wood flooring throughout, paneled doors, plantation style wood blinds, 10-foot ceilings with crown molding and decorative woodwork create the look that you have been searching for. Combine these luxuries with full-size washer and dryers, soaking tubs, separate showers in the master bathroom with dressing room-sized closets and you will soon discover that Bella Ridge North Apartments is truly the place to be.Come home to the convenience of free parking in our attached multi-level, direct access parking garages. Nowhere else in the New Orleans area can you have a covered walk leading directly to your apartment home. Reserve a cabana at our large resort-style swimming pool complete with a tanning ledge and poolside delivery menu available 7 days a week. Work out in our on-site state of the art, 24-hour Fitness Center featuring the latest Precor equipment. Bella Ridge North caters to everyone, including your pets, by featuring the area's first on-site pet park. "Bella Bark" is a gated area exclusively for your pets so they can enjoy living life at Bella Ridge North.Bella Ridge North Apartments is bringing you the luxury lifestyle you deserve. Ask our team about the many services you can receive at Bella Ridge North such as on-site car detailing, personal trainer, pet care, 24-hour laundry, and dry cleaning valet, free bicycle & movie rentals and much more. Also, ask about our smoke-free building, which is now available.