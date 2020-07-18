All apartments in East Baton Rouge County
Find more places like
830 Meadow Glen Ave. Apt. A.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

830 Meadow Glen Ave. Apt. A

830 Meadow Glen Ave · (225) 252-8645
Location

830 Meadow Glen Ave, East Baton Rouge County, LA 70791
Zachary

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 830 Meadow Glen Ave. Apt. A · Avail. Aug 15

$950

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1112 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
830 Meadow Glen Ave. Apt. A Available 08/15/20 2 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE IN ZACHARY - Directions: From Baton Rouge: I-110 North until end then right(North)on Scenic Hwy(Hwy61), TURN Right on to Old Scenic(Hwy964),then right on Meadow Glen. From Zachary: West on Main St to Church St(Hwy64), left on Old Scenic(Hwy964), left on Meadow Glen

Subdivision: MEADOW GLEN CONDOMINIUM

2 BEDROOMS
2.5 BATHROOMS
1,112 SQ.FT.

RENT: $ 950.00
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $950.00
PET DEPOSIT: $500.00 (REFUNDABLE)
PET FRIENDLY!

Great Condo in Zachary ! Unit in the back building of complex for extra privacy! Unit features wood floors in dining and den area, fireplace . 1/2 bath downstairs for guests. 2 bathrooms upstairs. Near Copper Mill development and minutes from the heart of Zachary!

REFRIGERATOR REMAINS

(RLNE2864204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

