Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

830 Meadow Glen Ave. Apt. A Available 08/15/20 2 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE IN ZACHARY - Directions: From Baton Rouge: I-110 North until end then right(North)on Scenic Hwy(Hwy61), TURN Right on to Old Scenic(Hwy964),then right on Meadow Glen. From Zachary: West on Main St to Church St(Hwy64), left on Old Scenic(Hwy964), left on Meadow Glen



Subdivision: MEADOW GLEN CONDOMINIUM



2 BEDROOMS

2.5 BATHROOMS

1,112 SQ.FT.



RENT: $ 950.00

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $950.00

PET DEPOSIT: $500.00 (REFUNDABLE)

PET FRIENDLY!



Great Condo in Zachary ! Unit in the back building of complex for extra privacy! Unit features wood floors in dining and den area, fireplace . 1/2 bath downstairs for guests. 2 bathrooms upstairs. Near Copper Mill development and minutes from the heart of Zachary!



REFRIGERATOR REMAINS



(RLNE2864204)