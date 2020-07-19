10512 Springtree Avenue, East Baton Rouge County, LA 70810 South Baton Rouge
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedroom Home for Rent in South Bluebonnet - Nicholson Subdivision. Great floor plan with hard wood floors, Stainless steel appliances and a great backyard overlooking the pond. More info at www.pmi-batonrouge.com OR Call 225-306-3174
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10512 Springtree Ave have any available units?
10512 Springtree Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Baton Rouge County, LA.
What amenities does 10512 Springtree Ave have?
Some of 10512 Springtree Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10512 Springtree Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10512 Springtree Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10512 Springtree Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10512 Springtree Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10512 Springtree Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10512 Springtree Ave offers parking.
Does 10512 Springtree Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10512 Springtree Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10512 Springtree Ave have a pool?
No, 10512 Springtree Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10512 Springtree Ave have accessible units?
No, 10512 Springtree Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10512 Springtree Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10512 Springtree Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 10512 Springtree Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10512 Springtree Ave has units with air conditioning.