Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:39 AM

36 Apartments for rent in Jefferson, LA with garages

Jefferson apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Jefferson Park Avenue
616 Jefferson Park Ave.
616 Jefferson Park Avenue, Jefferson, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
900 sqft
Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Home with Bonus Room - This 2 bedroom home features beautifully restored hardwood floors throughout and newly tiled kitchen and bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Jefferson
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 12:41 AM
11 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Citrus Creek East
5245 Citrus Blvd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$995
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1052 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 12:29 AM
14 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Palmetto Creek
5101 Citrus Blvd, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
1049 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1327 sqft
Community offers a swimming pool, pet walk, on-site fitness center, gazebos and tennis court. Units have fully-equipped kitchens, faux-wood flooring, full-size washer/dryer and large bathrooms.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Metairie Country Club
301 AVENUE E Street
301 Avenue E, Metairie, LA
4 Bedrooms
$4,900
3500 sqft
Rare, large, private Old Metairie family home for rent! Lovely 3,500 sf two story home on a 150' x 43' corner lot. The interior features 4 spacious bedrooms, 3.

1 of 36

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Haring Heights
124 GRUNER Road
124 Gruner Road, Metairie, LA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2481 sqft
Come enjoy this light bright & airy town-home in Metairie! Wood floors through out, open floor plan, tons of cabinet space in the kitchen w/ granite counter tops, large master bedroom w/ tray ceilings, master bath has dual vanities, soaker tub &

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Causeway
3021 49TH Street
3021 49th Street, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$850
750 sqft
Lovely older home in great Metairie area, convenient to everything. Pets may be considered on a case by case basis. Private patio area. Includes Refrigerator, washer and dryer. Separate storage garage to replace your mini storage bill.
Results within 5 miles of Jefferson
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
62 Units Available
Lower Garden District
The Saulet
1420 Annunciation St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1370 sqft
Excellent location close to the world-famous restaurants and shops of Magazine Street. Units feature air conditioning, garbage disposal, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has pool, yoga, parking and gym.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
5 Units Available
Gert Town
Parkway
4650 Washington Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand New! Parkway Apartments offers modern, luxury residences, centrally located in New Orleans. Unmatched finishes including Italian cabinets, LED mirrors, and custom light fixtures.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
$
38 Units Available
Mid-City
Lumina
3701 Conti Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,237
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1082 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome Home to Lumina
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 23 at 12:07 AM
$
21 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Bella Ridge South
6041 Mounes Street, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
1008 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1349 sqft
Bella Ridge South Apartments.At Bella South in River Ridge, we offer more than luxury, we offer peace-of-mind living with better pricing, larger floor plans, free direct-access parking garage with only a 15-minute drive to downtown New Orleans.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 12:03 AM
1 Unit Available
Mid-City
American Can
3700 Orleans Ave, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
991 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at American Can in New Orleans. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 23 at 12:29 AM
$
14 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Bella Ridge North
1101 Dickory Avenue, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1366 sqft
Great location close to Elmwood shopping and entertainment. Community has a gated pet park, resort-style swimming pool and bike rentals. Units feature large floor plans, dishwashers and crown molding.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 12:35 AM
9 Units Available
Magnolia Creek
2006 Oak Creek Rd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1063 sqft
Located close to Earhart Expressway, the Huey P. Long Bridge, Downtown New Orleans and Elmwood Business Park. Community has a tennis court, swimming pool and grilling area. Units have Roman tubs and patio/sunrooms.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
$
119 Units Available
Tulane - Gravier
2424 Tulane
2424 Tulane Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
951 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today. Live life the way you want it: vibrant, active, social and filled with experiences.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 12:19 AM
31 Units Available
French Quarter
THE ANNEX
939 Iberville Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1732 sqft
All that was, is new again. What first emerged nearly a century ago rises again for an encore, bestowing a rare echelon of New Orleans lifestyle that can only be described as French Quarter luxe.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
$
273 Units Available
Central Business District
Canal 1535
1535 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1263 sqft
Welcome to Canal 1535. Our pet-friendly 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in New Orleans, LA provide you with the amenities you want and need.

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
900 S. PETERS Street
900 South Peters Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1675 sqft
Fully furnished Paragon Lofts oversized 1900+ square ft. condo in the desirable Whs/Arts district! Gated reserved garage parking spot ground level included.12 ft soaring ceilings, concrete & wood floors, cypress beams, brick walls.

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Uptown
4638 PRYTANIA Street
4638 Prytania Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2140 sqft
2 beds/2 baths as well as a nice studio with 1 bathroom just above the garage. This second floor apartment is conveniently located just two blocks from St. Charles Ave. and the parade route.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
1001 JULIA Street
1001 Julia Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
1407 sqft
TURNKEY CORNER UNIT with breathtaking views from every room! Completely furnished with a relaxed coastal feel.

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Lakeview Park
6525 LOUISVILLE Street
6525 Louisville Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1734 sqft
STROLE TO HARRISON AV DESTINATION SPOTS FROM THIS WELL MAINTAINED & RENOVATED SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN THE HEART OF LAKEVIEW. 3 NICE SIZE BEDROOMS & 2 WELL RENOVATED BATHS. BRAZILIAN CHERRY FLOORS IN THE GREAT ROOM & KITCHEN.

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
450 JULIA Street
450 Julia St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$4,000
1142 sqft
This one does not come along often-Rare opportunity to lease one of the most unique properties in the Warehouse Dist! The 1 BD, 1.

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
212 LOYOLA Avenue
212 Loyola Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1195 sqft
Live in the historic Saratoga built with FULLY furnished, modern hotel amenities. Located in the heart of downtown New Orleans, walking distance to the Superdome, Lafayette Square, the best of NOLA dining, shopping and more.

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Freret
2621 ROBERT Street
2621 Robert Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1099 sqft
Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath just block from the bustling restaurants and shops on Freret Street. Features original hardwood floors, a raised basement with garage parking and space for storage.

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Bayou St. John
3322 ESPLANADE Avenue
3322 Esplanade Avenue, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
2400 sqft
Location, Location! Two Level, Two or Three Bedroom, Two Full Bath with Two Car Garage Parking available September 1, 2020. Hardwood Flooring, Front Porch & Balcony, Front Parlor, Living Room, Stainless Appliances with Washer & Dryer.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Jefferson, LA

Jefferson apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

