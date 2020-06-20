All apartments in Broussard
Find more places like 212 D Yvonne St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Broussard, LA
/
212 D Yvonne St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

212 D Yvonne St

212 Yvonne St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Broussard
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

212 Yvonne St, Broussard, LA 70518

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 07/06/20 Condo - Property Id: 291094

Currently remodeling with new carpet, counter tops, light fixtures, wallpaper, shelving, bathroom fixtures, windows & paint. This property is located minutes from grocery stores & restaurants in Broussard on a dead end street. Set in the back provides a quiet spacious front area and back patio. Inside is a bright living dinning area complete with a wood burning fireplace and loft bedroom. Both bedrooms are have enough room to fit a king size bed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291094
Property Id 291094

(RLNE5821852)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 D Yvonne St have any available units?
212 D Yvonne St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broussard, LA.
What amenities does 212 D Yvonne St have?
Some of 212 D Yvonne St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 D Yvonne St currently offering any rent specials?
212 D Yvonne St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 D Yvonne St pet-friendly?
Yes, 212 D Yvonne St is pet friendly.
Does 212 D Yvonne St offer parking?
No, 212 D Yvonne St does not offer parking.
Does 212 D Yvonne St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 212 D Yvonne St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 D Yvonne St have a pool?
No, 212 D Yvonne St does not have a pool.
Does 212 D Yvonne St have accessible units?
No, 212 D Yvonne St does not have accessible units.
Does 212 D Yvonne St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 D Yvonne St has units with dishwashers.
Does 212 D Yvonne St have units with air conditioning?
No, 212 D Yvonne St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Broussard
231 Saint Nazaire Rd
Broussard, LA 70518
Villa Broussard II
233 St Nazaire Road
Broussard, LA 70518

Similar Pages

Broussard 1 BedroomsBroussard 2 Bedrooms
Broussard Apartments with GarageBroussard Apartments with Gym
Broussard Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baton Rouge, LALafayette, LA
New Iberia, LAAddis, LA
Jeanerette, LAAbbeville, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady UniversityBaton Rouge Community College
Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College
University of Louisiana at Lafayette