Apartment List
/
LA
/
broussard
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:47 AM

43 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Broussard, LA

Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 06:23am
6 Units Available
Villa Broussard
231 Saint Nazaire Rd, Broussard, LA
1 Bedroom
$970
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1303 sqft
At Villa Broussard Apartments in Broussard, LA, we offer upscale living at an affordable price.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
5 Units Available
Villa Broussard II
233 St Nazaire Road, Broussard, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1318 sqft
At Villa Broussard Apartments in Broussard, LA, we offer upscale living at an affordable price.
Results within 1 mile of Broussard

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
107 Aristotle Drive
107 Aristotle Drive, Lafayette County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1600 sqft
Lawn care and pest control included; refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher provided; fenced yard with screened patio

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
100 Molasses
100 Molasses Row, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
Lawn care and pest control provided; all appliances provided.
Results within 5 miles of Broussard
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 06:15am
13 Units Available
The Bradford
173 S Beadle Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$650
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
766 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$815
973 sqft
Cable-ready units with frost-free refrigerators, individual heat and air conditioning, tiled kitchens and baths, and patios/balconies. Quiet residential community near Downtown Lafayette and Bendel Gardens.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
5 Units Available
Highlands of Grand Pointe
3601 Kaliste Saloom Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
966 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1504 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1816 sqft
Close to fine dining, theaters, and shopping. Units feature carpet, dishwasher, extra storage, washer/dryer hookup, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, parking, and pool.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 06:06am
13 Units Available
Robley Place Apartments
1100 Robley Dr, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$999
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1348 sqft
Youve discovered a luxurious rental community with a lifestyle unlike anywhere else in Lafayette.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 06:14am
10 Units Available
Ansley Walk
1200 Robley Dr, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$900
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1342 sqft
Ansley Walk, located in beautiful Lafayette, provides a wonderful escape from the ordinary where you can experience extraordinary style and convenience.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
The Retreat at Acadian Point
221 Verot School Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$697
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$801
888 sqft
Situated west of the 339/182 intersection, the South Point Apartments grounds feature a pool, large open-air lounge, courtyard, clubhouse, gym and dog park. Apartments have in-unit laundry and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
7 Units Available
Acadian Gardens
710 S College Rd, Lafayette, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$619
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$663
950 sqft
Fantastic location near Lafayette Central Park. Located in Downtown Lafayette. On-site pool, grill area and courtyard. Pets welcome. Units are recently renovated and include walk-in closets, updated appliances and ceiling fans.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
3 Units Available
South College Gardens
915 S College Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$544
756 sqft
Located on South College Road near universities and shopping, South College Gardens is a three-building, U-shaped complex with a large courtyard. Grounds include bbq area, gym and lap pool. Pet-friendly apartments offer spacious design and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
6 Units Available
Willow Gardens Apartments
101 Glouchester Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$723
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
1028 sqft
Comfortable, versatile living spaces in Lafayette, a short walk from Thomas Park. Apartments have ceiling fans, ovens and air conditioning. Internet access, media room and 24-hour maintenance. Close to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
5 Units Available
Bayou Oaks
330 Feu Follet Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$650
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$778
924 sqft
It All Starts Here LOCATION, COMMUNITY, QUALITY LIVING. We strive to create a comfortable living community that tenants are proud to call home. We see our community as one big family that values each and every person.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
20 Units Available
Plantation Crossing
215 Republic Ave, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$855
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1337 sqft
At Plantation Crossing, we have the perfect combination of convenient in-home features and relaxing community amenities.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Audubon Lake
1019 Kaliste Saloom Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$840
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$981
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,232
1206 sqft
If you’ve been dreaming of a relaxing break from life’s hustle and bustle, Audubon Lake is the place for you. With scenic water views & lush landscaping you can enjoy from your private patio or balcony, Audubon Lake is the perfect place to unwind.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Peppertree Apartments
1000 Robley Dr, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$721
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$867
972 sqft
Our beautifully designed apartment homes offer spacious closets, fireplaces, full size washer and dryers included and much more. We offer residents a lifestyle choice with many amenities. Call us to schedule a tour today.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Magnolia Park
114 Kim Drive
114 Kim Drive, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
Available 08/10/20 Updated, great location! - Property Id: 306182 Very desirable neighborhood and location-minutes to hospitals, ULL and River Ranch; walk to Red Lerille's, LaFonda's and other restaurants. Central air/heat. Enclosed garage.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
416 Harding Street
416 Harding Street, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1537 sqft
3 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome Next to UL - Walk to UL! Graduate level or upper level undergraduate students only. Washer and dryer not included. Unit has a 2 car garage not in pictures. All bedrooms are upstairs. Half bath downstairs.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Lafayette
507 E. Main Street
507 East Main Street, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$795
720 sqft
2 Bedroom Home in Freetown Walking Distance to UL and Downtown - Pets: Yes Students: Yes Deposit: 1 month rent Elementary: Woodvale Middle School: Alleman High School: Lafayette Electricity: LUS Water: LUS Internet: LUS Trash: LUS Gas: Atmos Income

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
117 Horseshoe Dr #20
117 Horseshoe Drive, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1389 sqft
3 Bedroom Town Home Central Lafayette off of South College - 3 Bedroom Town Home Central Lafayette off of South College. It comes with all the appliances including the washer and dryer. Comes with Covered dedicated parking for 2 vehicles.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
144 Rue Chavaniac
144 Rue Chavaniac, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2400 sqft
Beautiful Rental near Ambassador - 2400 SqFt - 3 Bed 2 Bath Home with 2 car Garage and Guest house/Craft Room Call 337.772.8005 for Showings (RLNE4710109)

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
903 Robley Dr
903 Robley Drive, Lafayette, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2100 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom brick home in Lafayette - At 2100 square feet this home features a split floor plan, 2 car garage, fenced in backyard and turnaround in the driveway.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
304 Winnipeg Avenue
304 Winnipeg Avenue, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Fantastic carpet free home for rent. Only twelve miles from I-10 and a few miles from Acadiana Park Nature Station and Lafayette Science Museum.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Holden Heights
445 Holden Avenue
445 Holden Avenue, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1352 sqft
Great midcity location off Johston St on a 'no through traffic' street in Holden Heights- a quiet location- Nice, real wood floors- living room has french doors to the covered patio- the eat-in kitchen has antique cabinets, a gas range, dishwasher,

Similar Pages

Broussard 1 BedroomsBroussard 2 BedroomsBroussard 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBroussard 3 BedroomsBroussard Apartments with Balcony
Broussard Apartments with GarageBroussard Apartments with GymBroussard Apartments with ParkingBroussard Apartments with Pool
Broussard Apartments with Washer-DryerBroussard Dog Friendly ApartmentsBroussard Furnished ApartmentsBroussard Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baton Rouge, LALafayette, LA
New Iberia, LAAddis, LA
Jeanerette, LAAbbeville, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady UniversityBaton Rouge Community College
Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College
University of Louisiana at Lafayette