pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:47 AM
43 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Broussard, LA
Last updated July 13 at 06:23am
6 Units Available
Villa Broussard
231 Saint Nazaire Rd, Broussard, LA
1 Bedroom
$970
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1303 sqft
At Villa Broussard Apartments in Broussard, LA, we offer upscale living at an affordable price.
Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
5 Units Available
Villa Broussard II
233 St Nazaire Road, Broussard, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1318 sqft
At Villa Broussard Apartments in Broussard, LA, we offer upscale living at an affordable price.
Results within 1 mile of Broussard
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
107 Aristotle Drive
107 Aristotle Drive, Lafayette County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1600 sqft
Lawn care and pest control included; refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher provided; fenced yard with screened patio
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
100 Molasses
100 Molasses Row, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
Lawn care and pest control provided; all appliances provided.
Results within 5 miles of Broussard
Last updated July 13 at 06:15am
13 Units Available
The Bradford
173 S Beadle Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$650
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
766 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$815
973 sqft
Cable-ready units with frost-free refrigerators, individual heat and air conditioning, tiled kitchens and baths, and patios/balconies. Quiet residential community near Downtown Lafayette and Bendel Gardens.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Highlands of Grand Pointe
3601 Kaliste Saloom Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
966 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1504 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1816 sqft
Close to fine dining, theaters, and shopping. Units feature carpet, dishwasher, extra storage, washer/dryer hookup, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, parking, and pool.
Last updated July 13 at 06:06am
13 Units Available
Robley Place Apartments
1100 Robley Dr, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$999
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1348 sqft
Youve discovered a luxurious rental community with a lifestyle unlike anywhere else in Lafayette.
Last updated July 13 at 06:14am
10 Units Available
Ansley Walk
1200 Robley Dr, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$900
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1342 sqft
Ansley Walk, located in beautiful Lafayette, provides a wonderful escape from the ordinary where you can experience extraordinary style and convenience.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
The Retreat at Acadian Point
221 Verot School Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$697
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$801
888 sqft
Situated west of the 339/182 intersection, the South Point Apartments grounds feature a pool, large open-air lounge, courtyard, clubhouse, gym and dog park. Apartments have in-unit laundry and patio/balcony.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Acadian Gardens
710 S College Rd, Lafayette, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$619
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$663
950 sqft
Fantastic location near Lafayette Central Park. Located in Downtown Lafayette. On-site pool, grill area and courtyard. Pets welcome. Units are recently renovated and include walk-in closets, updated appliances and ceiling fans.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
South College Gardens
915 S College Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$544
756 sqft
Located on South College Road near universities and shopping, South College Gardens is a three-building, U-shaped complex with a large courtyard. Grounds include bbq area, gym and lap pool. Pet-friendly apartments offer spacious design and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Willow Gardens Apartments
101 Glouchester Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$723
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
1028 sqft
Comfortable, versatile living spaces in Lafayette, a short walk from Thomas Park. Apartments have ceiling fans, ovens and air conditioning. Internet access, media room and 24-hour maintenance. Close to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
5 Units Available
Bayou Oaks
330 Feu Follet Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$650
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$778
924 sqft
It All Starts Here LOCATION, COMMUNITY, QUALITY LIVING. We strive to create a comfortable living community that tenants are proud to call home. We see our community as one big family that values each and every person.
Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
20 Units Available
Plantation Crossing
215 Republic Ave, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$855
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1337 sqft
At Plantation Crossing, we have the perfect combination of convenient in-home features and relaxing community amenities.
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Audubon Lake
1019 Kaliste Saloom Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$840
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$981
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,232
1206 sqft
If you’ve been dreaming of a relaxing break from life’s hustle and bustle, Audubon Lake is the place for you. With scenic water views & lush landscaping you can enjoy from your private patio or balcony, Audubon Lake is the perfect place to unwind.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Peppertree Apartments
1000 Robley Dr, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$721
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$867
972 sqft
Our beautifully designed apartment homes offer spacious closets, fireplaces, full size washer and dryers included and much more. We offer residents a lifestyle choice with many amenities. Call us to schedule a tour today.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Magnolia Park
114 Kim Drive
114 Kim Drive, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
Available 08/10/20 Updated, great location! - Property Id: 306182 Very desirable neighborhood and location-minutes to hospitals, ULL and River Ranch; walk to Red Lerille's, LaFonda's and other restaurants. Central air/heat. Enclosed garage.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
416 Harding Street
416 Harding Street, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1537 sqft
3 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome Next to UL - Walk to UL! Graduate level or upper level undergraduate students only. Washer and dryer not included. Unit has a 2 car garage not in pictures. All bedrooms are upstairs. Half bath downstairs.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Lafayette
507 E. Main Street
507 East Main Street, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$795
720 sqft
2 Bedroom Home in Freetown Walking Distance to UL and Downtown - Pets: Yes Students: Yes Deposit: 1 month rent Elementary: Woodvale Middle School: Alleman High School: Lafayette Electricity: LUS Water: LUS Internet: LUS Trash: LUS Gas: Atmos Income
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
117 Horseshoe Dr #20
117 Horseshoe Drive, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1389 sqft
3 Bedroom Town Home Central Lafayette off of South College - 3 Bedroom Town Home Central Lafayette off of South College. It comes with all the appliances including the washer and dryer. Comes with Covered dedicated parking for 2 vehicles.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
144 Rue Chavaniac
144 Rue Chavaniac, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2400 sqft
Beautiful Rental near Ambassador - 2400 SqFt - 3 Bed 2 Bath Home with 2 car Garage and Guest house/Craft Room Call 337.772.8005 for Showings (RLNE4710109)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
903 Robley Dr
903 Robley Drive, Lafayette, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2100 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom brick home in Lafayette - At 2100 square feet this home features a split floor plan, 2 car garage, fenced in backyard and turnaround in the driveway.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
304 Winnipeg Avenue
304 Winnipeg Avenue, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Fantastic carpet free home for rent. Only twelve miles from I-10 and a few miles from Acadiana Park Nature Station and Lafayette Science Museum.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Holden Heights
445 Holden Avenue
445 Holden Avenue, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1352 sqft
Great midcity location off Johston St on a 'no through traffic' street in Holden Heights- a quiet location- Nice, real wood floors- living room has french doors to the covered patio- the eat-in kitchen has antique cabinets, a gas range, dishwasher,
