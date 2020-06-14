Apartment List
/
LA
/
broussard
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:26 AM

17 Apartments for rent in Broussard, LA with garage

Broussard apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:58am
9 Units Available
Villa Broussard
231 Saint Nazaire Rd, Broussard, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1303 sqft
At Villa Broussard Apartments in Broussard, LA, we offer upscale living at an affordable price.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:35am
6 Units Available
Villa Broussard II
233 St Nazaire Road, Broussard, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1318 sqft
At Villa Broussard Apartments in Broussard, LA, we offer upscale living at an affordable price.
Results within 1 mile of Broussard

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:21am
1 Unit Available
107 Aristotle Drive
107 Aristotle Drive, Lafayette County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1600 sqft
Lawn care and pest control included; refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher provided; fenced yard with screened patio

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Acadian Oaks
1 Unit Available
112 Gussie Drive
112 Gussie Drive, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1750 sqft
Comfortable home in desirable location. This home is a split floor plan that includes a wood burning fireplace, large eat-in kitchen with a bay window.
Results within 5 miles of Broussard
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:11am
20 Units Available
Robley Place Apartments
1100 Robley Dr, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$960
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1348 sqft
Youve discovered a luxurious rental community with a lifestyle unlike anywhere else in Lafayette.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:23am
14 Units Available
Ansley Walk
1200 Robley Dr, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$805
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1342 sqft
Ansley Walk, located in beautiful Lafayette, provides a wonderful escape from the ordinary where you can experience extraordinary style and convenience.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
5 Units Available
Highlands of Grand Pointe
3601 Kaliste Saloom Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$879
966 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,111
1504 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1816 sqft
Close to fine dining, theaters, and shopping. Units feature carpet, dishwasher, extra storage, washer/dryer hookup, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, parking, and pool.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:09am
24 Units Available
Plantation Crossing
215 Republic Ave, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$855
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1337 sqft
At Plantation Crossing, we have the perfect combination of convenient in-home features and relaxing community amenities.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1201 S College Rd #5
1201 South College Road, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
2005 sqft
Upscale 2 Bed 2 Bath Townhome - Upscale two bed two bath townhome near Girard Park and University. Luxury style living in the center of Lafayette. Private 2 car garage and laundry units inside the home. Call or text 337.772.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
108 Emerald Sands Lane
108 Emerald Sands Lane, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1643 sqft
108 Emerald Sands Lane Available 08/01/20 Three bedroom house in Lafayette - Three bedroom, two fullbath house , garage ,wood floors , fire place ,and granite counter tops, in Harbor Lights Dr. (RLNE4959033)

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
903 Robley Dr
903 Robley Drive, Lafayette, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2100 sqft
903 Robley Dr Available 07/04/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom brick home in Lafayette - At 2100 square feet this home features a split floor plan, 2 car garage, fenced in backyard and turnaround in the driveway.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
112 Castle Row
112 Castle Row, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1410 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath Home off of Guilbeau - Cute 3 Bed 2 Bath Home off of Guilbeau with 2 car garage featuring laminate hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
221 Chimney Rock Blvd.
221 Chimney Rock Boulevard, Lafayette County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1274 sqft
Looking for a clean and neat rental? Here it is! Every counter space, cabinet door and all knobs have been wiped down and sanitized for your safety.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Oaklawn Heights
1 Unit Available
804 Colonial Drive
804 Colonial Drive, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3731 sqft
An enchanting pergola invites you into this stylishly updated & ready to move-in home! Off the foyer is a modernly sleek formal dining room that welcomes your guests with its natural light and open doors.
Results within 10 miles of Broussard
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Chateau des Lions
6000 Johnston St, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$936
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1386 sqft
Turning everyday living into a luxury experience, Chateau des Lions Apartment Homes is an excellent choice. With spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedrooms, there is a home perfectly suited for everyone looking for convenient living.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Chateau Mirage
1630 Rue du Belier, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$949
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,486
1354 sqft
Chateau Mirage is Lafayette's newest luxury apartment homes featuring attached, enclosed garages with storage closets. Our upscale amenities and distinctive floor plans are unlike any in this area.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
719 S Belle Drive
719 South Belle Circle, Breaux Bridge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1573 sqft
Very clean and well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 1573 sq ft, in the peaceful subdivision of Belle Place, in the heart of Breaux Bridge. Enjoy the open floor plan as the Kitchen, Dining Area, and Living Room are all in one large room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Broussard, LA

Broussard apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Broussard 1 BedroomsBroussard 2 BedroomsBroussard 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBroussard 3 Bedrooms
Broussard Apartments with BalconyBroussard Apartments with GarageBroussard Apartments with GymBroussard Apartments with Parking
Broussard Apartments with PoolBroussard Apartments with Washer-DryerBroussard Dog Friendly ApartmentsBroussard Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baton Rouge, LALafayette, LA
New Iberia, LAAddis, LA
Jeanerette, LAAbbeville, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady UniversityBaton Rouge Community College
Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College
University of Louisiana at Lafayette