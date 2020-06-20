All apartments in Bossier City
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

412 Half Moon

412 Half Moon Lane · (318) 862-3560 ext. 0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Bossier City
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

412 Half Moon Lane, Bossier City, LA 71111

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 412 Half Moon · Avail. Jul 5

$2,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2105 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
412 Half Moon Available 07/05/20 Luxury Living in North Bossier! - Welcome Home ~ This beautifully constructed 4 bed 3 bath home boasts ceramic and wood flooring throughout ~ carpet in all bedrooms ~ granite countertops with backsplash ~ stainless steel appliances ~ fully fenced in backyard ~ 2 car garage ~ close to BAFB*

*Complete application at www.snyderproperty.com
*Application fee is $50 per adult over 18 that will be living in the home. Screening will be completed by RE/MAX. Owner will have final approval
*Waived Application fee for active duty military
*Pets subject to approval with $300 nonrefundable fee up front, and $150 each additional pet.
*Tenant is responsible for Lawn Care/Landscaping, Pest Control, Air Filters, light bulbs, smoke detector batteries, fridge/water filters, and any other minor maintenance needed on property.
*Tenant is responsible for utilities.
*All of RE/MAX properties are non-smoking properties.
*Tenant must abide by all community and/or community restrictions if applicable
*Tenant must carry renters insurance and provide proof of insurance upon occupancy

For further questions, please contact our office at 318-459-7870.

(RLNE3246600)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

