Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:33 AM

87 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Bossier City, LA

Last updated July 13 at 06:40am
5 Units Available
Lexington Place III
1303 Williamsburg Drive, Bossier City, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$11,980
1203 sqft
Lexington Place in Bossier City, LA, offers a full array of amenities in the ideal location. Our tranquil, inviting community is located just outside the north gate of Barksdale Air Force Base, near shopping, dining and entertainment.
Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
14 Units Available
Lexington Place II
1305 Williamsburg Drive, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$850
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1370 sqft
Lexington Place in Bossier City, LA, offers a full array of amenities in the ideal location. Our tranquil, inviting community is located just outside the north gate of Barksdale Air Force Base, near shopping, dining and entertainment.
Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
$
15 Units Available
Reserve at Bossier City
4855 Airline Dr, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,001
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,083
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,207
1312 sqft
Quiet residential community just minutes from Downtown Shreveport and Barksdale Air Force Base. Pet-friendly units with faux wood flooring and garden tubs. Free cable and high-speed internet.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
17 Units Available
Villaggio
2101 Villaggio Blvd, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$878
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,056
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-20 and Route 70-90. Large, modern apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, patio or balcony and granite counters. Community has as pool, a gym and parking. Cats and dogs allowed.
Last updated July 10 at 09:08am
$
9 Units Available
Landing at Willow Bayou
2940 Le Oaks Dr, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1396 sqft
Convenient to Swan Lake and Airline High School, this community features a tanning salon, coffee/tea bar, billiards table, and a fitness center with free weights. Units have high ceilings and patio or balcony.
Last updated July 10 at 08:10am
6 Units Available
Kingston Crossing
90 Kingston Crossing, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,463
863 sqft
This community's residents enjoy a recreation room, dog park, swimming pool, and clubhouse. They're also close to White Oak Bayou, Red River, and Maplewood Park. Walk-in closets and in-unit laundry facilities round out the experience.
Last updated July 13 at 06:16am
9 Units Available
Lexington Place Apartments
1301 Williamsburg Dr, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$825
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lexington Place in Bossier City, LA, offers a full array of amenities in the ideal location. Our tranquil, inviting community is located just outside the north gate of Barksdale Air Force Base, near shopping, dining and entertainment.
Last updated July 8 at 02:11pm
6 Units Available
Jamestown Place II
5400 Barksdale Boulevard, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1378 sqft
When you enter the grounds at Jamestown Place Apartments in Bossier City, LA, youll discover the tranquil ambiance of a truly inspiring community.
Last updated July 8 at 02:11pm
11 Units Available
Jamestown Place
5400 Barksdale Blvd, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$985
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1378 sqft
When you enter the grounds at Jamestown Place Apartments in Bossier City, LA, youll discover the tranquil ambiance of a truly inspiring community.
Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
3 Units Available
Alexis Park
2201 Loreco St, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$560
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
When you’re looking for that special place to call home in Bossier City, Louisiana, you just can’t beat the prime location and comfortable lifestyle you’ll discover at Alexis Park.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Stockwell Landing Apartments
2175 Stockwell Rd, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$860
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$927
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1299 sqft
At Stockwell Landing, the lifestyle is simply quality. Upon entering the controlled access gate, you will find spacious 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.

Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
2644 Brown Street
2644 Brown Street, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1300 sqft
*** Very nice 3 Bedroom 2 bath home with a 2 car garage. Located in Brownlee Estates Subdivision, in North Bossier. Award winning schools.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2323 Waverly Dr.
2323 Waverly Drive, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2068 sqft
Large 3 bedroom 2 bath in Bossier! - 3 bedroom 2 bath in Bossier. Comes with kitchen appliances. Washer/dryer provided but may not be warranted.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5701 Catherine Drive
5701 Catherine Drive, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1100 sqft
Golden Meadows Rental - Great South Bossier Rental. Close to BAFB, shopping, restaurants and more! Fantastic school district! (RLNE5902563)

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3300 Kingsford Pl
3300 Kingsford Place, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1435 sqft
3300 Kingsford Pl Available 08/01/20 - For rent is one of the NICEST homes in the popular Northgate Village neighborhood. Recently remodeled and available August 1, beautiful home with phenomenal curb appeal, on a spacious corner lot.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3319 Danbury Ct
3319 Danbury Court, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1841 sqft
3319 Danbury Ct Available 07/21/20 3319 DANBURY CT - NORTHGATE VILLAGE** BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOMS (RLNE5875011)

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1534 Debra Street
1534 Debra Street, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1082 sqft
Move-In-Ready Single Family Home off Shed Road - Great starter home! This home has been updated with neutral painted walls, linoleum & carpet flooring, & concrete countertops with a white subway tile backsplash in the kitchen.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6205 Hollyhock
6205 Hollyhock Lane, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1436 sqft
Minutes to Barksdale Air Force Base...

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4926 General Sterling Price PL
4926 General Sterling Price Place, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1674 sqft
Close to Barksdale Airforce Base - Large Kitchen for all you cooks! Open floor plan*3 bedroom*2 bathroom*Laminate wood floors in living area*Gas Fireplace*Trey Ceilings*Oversized covered patio*Fully Fenced*2 Car Garage*Stove/Oven, dishwasher and

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
Siegel Select - Bossier City
3070 East Texas Street, Bossier City, LA
Studio
$884
240 sqft
Move In Today: Large, Affordable Studio Suites in Bossier City, LA! 3070 E. Texas St., Bossier City, LA 71111 FREE RENT! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $229.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3634 Greenacres #211
3634 Greenacres Boulevard, Bossier City, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
*** REDUCED*** Cute 2 bedroom / 2 bath Condo with WASHER & DRYER - Reduced! All appliances including washer and dryer. Town House! North Bossier for rent! Located in secure, gated community, Greenacres place just off Benton Road.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2518 BELLE GROVE
2518 Belle Grove Drive, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1400 sqft
2518 BELLE GROVE Available 08/01/20 HOUSE FOR LEASE - 2518 BELLE GROVE - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home for lease in Bossier City! The driveway leads to a garage to protect your vehicles from the elements.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2429 TRICHEL
2429 Trichel Street, Bossier City, LA
2 Bedrooms
$625
828 sqft
2429 Trichel - House for Lease - 2 bedroom and 1 bath home with around 800 square feet for lease in Bossier City. The rent is $625 per month with a $500 deposit. Non-aggressive pets under 40 lbs. are allowed with $500 pet fee per pet.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
706 CARROLTON STREET
706 Carrollton Street, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$425
1152 sqft
706 Carrollton - House for Lease - 1 bedroom and 1 bath duplex with around 1,150 square feet for lease in Bossier City. The rent is $425 per month with a $500 Deposit. Non-aggressive pets under 40 lbs. are allowed with $500 pet fee per pet.

Bossier City rents increased moderately over the past month

Bossier City rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, but are down moderately by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Bossier City stand at $778 for a one-bedroom apartment and $906 for a two-bedroom. Bossier City's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Bossier City rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Bossier City, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Bossier City is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Bossier City's median two-bedroom rent of $906 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Bossier City fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Bossier City than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Bossier City.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

