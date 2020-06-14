Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:16 PM

26 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bossier City, LA

Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:22pm
11 Units Available
Alexis Park
2201 Loreco St, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$545
525 sqft
When you’re looking for that special place to call home in Bossier City, Louisiana, you just can’t beat the prime location and comfortable lifestyle you’ll discover at Alexis Park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:37pm
10 Units Available
Lexington Place Apartments
1301 Williamsburg Dr, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$825
724 sqft
Lexington Place in Bossier City, LA, offers a full array of amenities in the ideal location. Our tranquil, inviting community is located just outside the north gate of Barksdale Air Force Base, near shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
22 Units Available
Villaggio
2101 Villaggio Blvd, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$865
879 sqft
Close to I-20 and Route 70-90. Large, modern apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, patio or balcony and granite counters. Community has as pool, a gym and parking. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 07:35am
$
15 Units Available
Reserve at Bossier City
4855 Airline Dr, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,004
870 sqft
Quiet residential community just minutes from Downtown Shreveport and Barksdale Air Force Base. Pet-friendly units with faux wood flooring and garden tubs. Free cable and high-speed internet.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 11 at 02:07pm
12 Units Available
Jamestown Place
5400 Barksdale Blvd, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$905
724 sqft
When you enter the grounds at Jamestown Place Apartments in Bossier City, LA, youll discover the tranquil ambiance of a truly inspiring community.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 12 at 10:27am
7 Units Available
Kingston Crossing
90 Kingston Crossing, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,069
863 sqft
This community's residents enjoy a recreation room, dog park, swimming pool, and clubhouse. They're also close to White Oak Bayou, Red River, and Maplewood Park. Walk-in closets and in-unit laundry facilities round out the experience.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 07:38am
$
9 Units Available
Landing at Willow Bayou
2940 Le Oaks Dr, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
863 sqft
Convenient to Swan Lake and Airline High School, this community features a tanning salon, coffee/tea bar, billiards table, and a fitness center with free weights. Units have high ceilings and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Contact for Availability
Stockwell Landing Apartments
2175 Stockwell Rd, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$860
845 sqft
At Stockwell Landing, the lifestyle is simply quality. Upon entering the controlled access gate, you will find spacious 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 11 at 02:07pm
9 Units Available
Jamestown Place II
5400 Barksdale Boulevard, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$940
739 sqft
When you enter the grounds at Jamestown Place Apartments in Bossier City, LA, youll discover the tranquil ambiance of a truly inspiring community.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
5705 E Texas St
5705 East Texas Street, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$600
819 sqft
Condo in North Bossier Renting Now - Village at the Downs Condos. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom. Very nice inside and out. Separate utility room. Hardwood floors throughout. Stove and dishwasher included. Washer and dryer included.

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2470 Barbara
2470 Barbara Street, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$400
- (RLNE5497666)
Results within 1 mile of Bossier City
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
18 Units Available
Reflections of Island Park
2600 Celebration Cv, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,002
977 sqft
Welcome to Reflections of Island Park Apartments! Our gated community offers beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments for you to call home! Each open-concept apartment features spacious living areas with wood-style flooring, fully-equipped
Results within 5 miles of Bossier City
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Springlake-University Terrace
22 Units Available
Towne Oaks South
7800 Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$592
831 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 07:01pm
Springlake-University Terrace
5 Units Available
Sommerset Apartments
7820 Millicent Way, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$805
713 sqft
Live, work, play, and study you'll discover its all just a heartbeat away when you make Sommerset Apartments your new home.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated December 26 at 05:58am
Springlake-University Terrace
7 Units Available
Canebrake
8891 Sugarland Dr, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$999
900 sqft
Many community amenities including a fitness center with free weights, car wash area, tennis courts and a resort-style swimming pool. Within minutes to the Walmart Supercenter and I-49.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Country Club Hills - Lakeshore
1 Unit Available
3818 West College St
3818 W College St, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$475
575 sqft
Shreveport 1 Bed 1 Bath Apartment - 1 Bed 1 Bath Apartment $475 Rent, $400 Deposit, $40 App Fee. Call 318-309-7653 and schedule your appointment to view this home today! (RLNE5637117)

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Caddo Heights-South Highlands
1 Unit Available
1702 1/2 Malcolm
1702 1/2 Malcolm St, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$350
- (RLNE5135766)

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Highland-Stoner Hill
1 Unit Available
557 Boulevard Street
557 Boulevard Street, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$550
735 sqft
Highland's Pinehurst Subdivision - Available Now! Laundry, appliances, ceiling fans, online rent pay option, cable ready. 1 bedroom apartment, wood floors, window a/c units, gas heating. Water/Trash paid.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Highland-Stoner Hill
1 Unit Available
2313 Creswell
2313 Creswell Ave, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$515
700 sqft
Highland's Pinehurst Subdivision - Available February 15th! Laundry, appliances, ceiling fans, online rent pay option, cable ready. 1 bedroom apartment, wood floors, window a/c units, gas heating. Water/Trash paid.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Country Club Hills - Lakeshore
1 Unit Available
3820 W College Street
3820 West College Street, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$475
550 sqft
1 Bed 1 Bath Apartment $475 Rent, $400 Deposit, $40 App Fee. Call and schedule your appointment to view this home today!

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:37pm
Highland-Stoner Hill
1 Unit Available
649 Merrick Street
649 Merrick Street, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$625
700 sqft
*ALL BILLS PAID* This very nice, updated 1 bedroom, 1 bath duplex apartment is ready now for occupancy! *WATER, SEWER, GARBAGE & ELECTRIC INCLUDED* LAWN CARE PROVIDED*The kitchen is updated with new cabinets, countertops and fixtures. Stove provided.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 08:37pm
Highland-Stoner Hill
1 Unit Available
1054 College Street
1054 College Street, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$575
500 sqft
1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment with **ALL BILLS PAID** Pets are welcome but are subject to approval. There is a minimum non-refundable $250 pet fee for first pet. (if applicable). Multiple pets or large breeds may require a higher fee.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Sunset Arcre-Garden Valley-Morningside
1 Unit Available
2650 Bibb St
2650 Bibb Street, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$375
651 sqft
Property requires water, gas and electric. Deposit $100. Property requires water, gas and electric.

1 of 3

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Allendale-Lakeside
1 Unit Available
1901 Ford Street
1901 Ford Street, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$600
1160 sqft
Unique Studio for Lease! - Separate room with closet, kitchen, restroom, central air and heat, burglar bars, 1,160 square feet, on bus line. No pets. Zoned R-3, Urban, Multi-Family Residence District. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3052620)

June 2020 Bossier City Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Bossier City Rent Report. Bossier City rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bossier City rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Bossier City Rent Report. Bossier City rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bossier City rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Bossier City rents declined significantly over the past month

Bossier City rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and are down significantly by 2.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Bossier City stand at $775 for a one-bedroom apartment and $903 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Bossier City's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Bossier City rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen significantly in Bossier City, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Bossier City is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Bossier City's median two-bedroom rent of $903 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.3% decline in Bossier City.
    • While rents in Bossier City fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Bossier City than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Bossier City.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

