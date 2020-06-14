Apartment List
53 Apartments for rent in Bossier City, LA with garage

Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 12 at 10:27am
7 Units Available
Kingston Crossing
90 Kingston Crossing, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,069
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
863 sqft
This community's residents enjoy a recreation room, dog park, swimming pool, and clubhouse. They're also close to White Oak Bayou, Red River, and Maplewood Park. Walk-in closets and in-unit laundry facilities round out the experience.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 11 at 02:07pm
9 Units Available
Jamestown Place II
5400 Barksdale Boulevard, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$940
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1378 sqft
When you enter the grounds at Jamestown Place Apartments in Bossier City, LA, youll discover the tranquil ambiance of a truly inspiring community.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 11 at 02:07pm
12 Units Available
Jamestown Place
5400 Barksdale Blvd, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$905
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1378 sqft
When you enter the grounds at Jamestown Place Apartments in Bossier City, LA, youll discover the tranquil ambiance of a truly inspiring community.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Contact for Availability
Stockwell Landing Apartments
2175 Stockwell Rd, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$860
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$927
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1299 sqft
At Stockwell Landing, the lifestyle is simply quality. Upon entering the controlled access gate, you will find spacious 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
524 Half Moon Lane
524 Half Moon Lane, Bossier City, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1873 sqft
One of our areas newest and finest neighborhoods, Tiburon is a gated community that exemplifies all that is good about Bossier. This immaculate home features all of the luxuries you expect. Granite. Ceramic and wood floors. Whirlpool master bath.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3308 Kingsford Place
3308 Kingsford Place, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1374 sqft
This Adorable 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home Features A Den With Hardwood Floors, Wood Burning Fireplace, New Ceramic Tile, Nice Size Bedrooms, Sky Lights, Garden Tub In Master Suite. Minutes To BAFB. Won't Last Long!!! Available 7/14

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6205 Hollyhock
6205 Hollyhock Lane, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1436 sqft
Minutes to Barksdale Air Force Base...

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2105 BEAUREGARD
2105 Beauregard Place, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1480 sqft
2105 BEAUREGARD - House for Lease - Don't MISS this one! This home is available for lease. It is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home with about 1480 sq ft. The rent is $1250 month with a $1000 deposit.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
51 Meadow Creek Drive
51 Meadow Creek Dr, Bossier City, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1124 sqft
- This is a super cute 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in North Bossier! Close to Airline Dr and i220. This home has a fireplace, one car garage, and a big master bedroom.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5316 Lantana
5316 Lantana Lane, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1447 sqft
5316 Lantana Available 07/01/20 GREAT HOME IN SOUTH BOSSIER - Located in Golden Meadows in South Bossier. Three bedrooms and two baths. Two car garage. 1447 Square feet. In one of the best school districts in Louisiana.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
412 Half Moon
412 Half Moon Lane, Bossier City, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2105 sqft
412 Half Moon Available 07/05/20 Luxury Living in North Bossier! - Welcome Home ~ This beautifully constructed 4 bed 3 bath home boasts ceramic and wood flooring throughout ~ carpet in all bedrooms ~ granite countertops with backsplash ~ stainless

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1128 Eli-Conner Drive
1128 Eli Connor Dr, Bossier City, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1858 sqft
1128 Eli-Conner Drive Available 07/15/20 Just Minutes to Barksdale Air Force Base.....

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:21am
1 Unit Available
2319 Northside Drive - 1
2319 Northside Drive, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1496 sqft
$1200 per month $800.00 deposit - $200 per pet under 40 lbs. no agressive breeds. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome is located off Benton Road, near all amenities. Two car garage with extra parking on slab.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:21am
1 Unit Available
6109 Hollyhock
6109 Hollyhock Lane, Bossier City, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1427 sqft
Fully furnished for temporary housing 2 Large bedrooms, 2 large baths with wide doors and open concept living. Large Kitchen, pantry & utility room. Huge backyard, covered patio with privacy fence.

1 of 9

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
4001 Parkway
4001 Parkway Dr, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1700 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath in South Bossier! - 3 bedroom 2 bath house in south bossier! Has 2 living areas, fenced backyard, 2 car garage. Pets considered on case by case basis. (RLNE5619339)

1 of 14

Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
1 Unit Available
511 Linnhurst
511 Linnhurst Dr, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1239 sqft
511 Linnhurst Available 05/01/20 SAVANNAH PLACE-SOUTH BOSSIER NEAR BAFB - Great home located in Savannah Place Sudbivision just off of Barskdale Blvd only a couple of minutes from the Air Force Base.
Results within 1 mile of Bossier City
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:25am
18 Units Available
Reflections of Island Park
2600 Celebration Cv, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,002
977 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
1499 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,811
1789 sqft
Welcome to Reflections of Island Park Apartments! Our gated community offers beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments for you to call home! Each open-concept apartment features spacious living areas with wood-style flooring, fully-equipped

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1136 Island Park Boulevard
1136 Island Park Boulevard, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
3500 sqft
Luxurious Home Located Off Clyde Fant - Beautiful home located off Clyde Fant in Island Park. Two stories with a large New Orleans style balcony. Completely furnished through out the home with stylish furniture.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1035 Sunshine Lane
1035 Sunshine Lane, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1713 sqft
Beautiful Home In Island Park - This single family home offers an open floor plan, wood floors throughout, granite counter tops, & stainless steel appliances.

1 of 25

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
420 Dogwood South Lane
420 Dogwood South Lane, Red Chute, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2244 sqft
420 Dogwood South Lane Available 06/30/20 Upstairs Bonus w/full Bath...

1 of 17

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
526 Fox Cove
526 Fox Cove, Red Chute, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1516 sqft
Great home in the Gated Community of Dogwood South. Features an open floor plan, wood floors, granite counter tops, neutral new paint, large covered patio area out back. Community features pool, walking trails, horse stables and more.
Results within 5 miles of Bossier City
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated December 26 at 05:58am
Springlake-University Terrace
7 Units Available
Canebrake
8891 Sugarland Dr, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$999
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Many community amenities including a fitness center with free weights, car wash area, tennis courts and a resort-style swimming pool. Within minutes to the Walmart Supercenter and I-49.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
137 Chimney Lane
137 Chimney Lane, Red Chute, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1758 sqft
Wonderfully kept home with nice updates throughout with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and a roomy two-car garage. Lovely lot with lots of shade trees and a large backyard.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1952 Honeytree Trail
1952 Honeytree Trail Circle, Eastwood, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2128 sqft
Large Lot*Landscaped*2 car garage*4 bedrooms*2 bathrooms*fireplace*Tiled Open Floor Plan*Great Schools*Close to BAFB* Available 6/15
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Bossier City, LA

Bossier City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

