Last updated July 13 2020

40 Apartments for rent in Bossier City, LA with pool

$
9 Units Available
Landing at Willow Bayou
2940 Le Oaks Dr, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1396 sqft
Convenient to Swan Lake and Airline High School, this community features a tanning salon, coffee/tea bar, billiards table, and a fitness center with free weights. Units have high ceilings and patio or balcony.
6 Units Available
Kingston Crossing
90 Kingston Crossing, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,463
1369 sqft
This community's residents enjoy a recreation room, dog park, swimming pool, and clubhouse. They're also close to White Oak Bayou, Red River, and Maplewood Park. Walk-in closets and in-unit laundry facilities round out the experience.
5 Units Available
Lexington Place III
1303 Williamsburg Drive, Bossier City, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$11,980
1203 sqft
Lexington Place in Bossier City, LA, offers a full array of amenities in the ideal location. Our tranquil, inviting community is located just outside the north gate of Barksdale Air Force Base, near shopping, dining and entertainment.
14 Units Available
Lexington Place II
1305 Williamsburg Drive, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$850
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1370 sqft
Lexington Place in Bossier City, LA, offers a full array of amenities in the ideal location. Our tranquil, inviting community is located just outside the north gate of Barksdale Air Force Base, near shopping, dining and entertainment.
$
15 Units Available
Reserve at Bossier City
4855 Airline Dr, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,001
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,083
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,207
1312 sqft
Quiet residential community just minutes from Downtown Shreveport and Barksdale Air Force Base. Pet-friendly units with faux wood flooring and garden tubs. Free cable and high-speed internet.
17 Units Available
Villaggio
2101 Villaggio Blvd, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$878
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,056
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-20 and Route 70-90. Large, modern apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, patio or balcony and granite counters. Community has as pool, a gym and parking. Cats and dogs allowed.
9 Units Available
Lexington Place Apartments
1301 Williamsburg Dr, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$825
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lexington Place in Bossier City, LA, offers a full array of amenities in the ideal location. Our tranquil, inviting community is located just outside the north gate of Barksdale Air Force Base, near shopping, dining and entertainment.
6 Units Available
Jamestown Place II
5400 Barksdale Boulevard, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1393 sqft
When you enter the grounds at Jamestown Place Apartments in Bossier City, LA, youll discover the tranquil ambiance of a truly inspiring community.
11 Units Available
Jamestown Place
5400 Barksdale Blvd, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$985
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1378 sqft
When you enter the grounds at Jamestown Place Apartments in Bossier City, LA, youll discover the tranquil ambiance of a truly inspiring community.
3 Units Available
Alexis Park
2201 Loreco St, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$560
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
When you’re looking for that special place to call home in Bossier City, Louisiana, you just can’t beat the prime location and comfortable lifestyle you’ll discover at Alexis Park.
Contact for Availability
Stockwell Landing Apartments
2175 Stockwell Rd, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$860
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$927
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1299 sqft
At Stockwell Landing, the lifestyle is simply quality. Upon entering the controlled access gate, you will find spacious 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.

1 Unit Available
4824 Longstreet Pl.
4824 Longstreet Place, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1298 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home for lease in south Bossier City LA - Beautiful 3br 2ba home for lease at 4824 Longstreet, Bossier City, LA 71112. This home is located in South Gate Estates.

1 Unit Available
3634 Greenacres #211
3634 Greenacres Boulevard, Bossier City, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
*** REDUCED*** Cute 2 bedroom / 2 bath Condo with WASHER & DRYER - Reduced! All appliances including washer and dryer. Town House! North Bossier for rent! Located in secure, gated community, Greenacres place just off Benton Road.

1 Unit Available
128 Downing Court
128 Downing Court, Bossier City, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2391 sqft
128 Downing Court Available 07/01/20 - Beautiful 4 Bed Room/2.5 Bath home in Green Acres Place, Open floor plan with new hardwood floors.
Results within 1 mile of Bossier City
22 Units Available
Reflections of Island Park
2600 Celebration Cv, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,239
977 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,437
1499 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,513
1719 sqft
Welcome to Reflections of Island Park Apartments! Our gated community offers beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments for you to call home! Each open-concept apartment features spacious living areas with wood-style flooring, fully-equipped
1 Unit Available
Broadmoor-Anderson Island-Shreve Isle
Chateau Apartments
2903 Weyman St, Shreveport, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$560
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Chateau Apartment. This stylish community features everything you need in life plus a lot more.
7 Units Available
Champion Lake
3501 Champion Lake Blvd, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$933
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
1046 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Champion Lake in Shreveport. View photos, descriptions and more!
3 Units Available
River Walk
1000 River Walk Blvd, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,304
1206 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at River Walk in Shreveport. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
526 Fox Cove
526 Fox Cove, Red Chute, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1516 sqft
Great home in the Gated Community of Dogwood South. Features an open floor plan, wood floors, granite counter tops, neutral new paint, large covered patio area out back. Community features pool, walking trails, horse stables and more.

1 Unit Available
704 Fox Nest
704 Fox Next Cr, Red Chute, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1561 sqft
704 Fox Nest Available 07/20/20 Dougwood South - Fantastic home located in the desireable Dogwood South Subdivision in a private cul-de-sac with a private backyard and no rear neighbors.
Results within 5 miles of Bossier City
13 Units Available
Springlake-University Terrace
Sommerset Apartments
7820 Millicent Way, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$805
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1153 sqft
Live, work, play, and study you'll discover its all just a heartbeat away when you make Sommerset Apartments your new home.
13 Units Available
Springlake-University Terrace
Towne Oaks South
7800 Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$742
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$883
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,084
1326 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Contact for Availability
Springlake-University Terrace
The Summit of Shreveport
6051 Roma Dr, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly living near LSU Shreveport. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units with garden tubs, cherry cabinets, ceiling fans, granite countertops, and modern stainless steel kitchen appliances. Pool, gym, and clubhouse for residents.
7 Units Available
Springlake-University Terrace
Canebrake
8891 Sugarland Dr, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$999
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Many community amenities including a fitness center with free weights, car wash area, tennis courts and a resort-style swimming pool. Within minutes to the Walmart Supercenter and I-49.

Welcome to the July 2020 Bossier City Rent Report. Bossier City rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bossier City rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Bossier City Rent Report. Bossier City rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bossier City rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Bossier City rents increased moderately over the past month

Bossier City rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, but are down moderately by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Bossier City stand at $778 for a one-bedroom apartment and $906 for a two-bedroom. Bossier City's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Bossier City rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Bossier City, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Bossier City is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Bossier City's median two-bedroom rent of $906 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Bossier City fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Bossier City than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Bossier City.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

