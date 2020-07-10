Apartment List
/
LA
/
bossier city
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:32 PM

20 Apartments for rent in Bossier City, LA with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
17 Units Available
Villaggio
2101 Villaggio Blvd, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$878
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-20 and Route 70-90. Large, modern apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, patio or balcony and granite counters. Community has as pool, a gym and parking. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 10 at 08:10am
6 Units Available
Kingston Crossing
90 Kingston Crossing, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,463
863 sqft
This community's residents enjoy a recreation room, dog park, swimming pool, and clubhouse. They're also close to White Oak Bayou, Red River, and Maplewood Park. Walk-in closets and in-unit laundry facilities round out the experience.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 06:26pm
2 Units Available
Alexis Park
2201 Loreco St, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$560
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
When you’re looking for that special place to call home in Bossier City, Louisiana, you just can’t beat the prime location and comfortable lifestyle you’ll discover at Alexis Park.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Stockwell Landing Apartments
2175 Stockwell Rd, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$860
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$927
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1299 sqft
At Stockwell Landing, the lifestyle is simply quality. Upon entering the controlled access gate, you will find spacious 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
111 Carriage Square
111 Carriage Square Circle, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1016 sqft
Very well maintained home in the heart of Bossier City! Convenient to Barksdale AFB, Bossier, Shreveport, and I-20. This adorable home features 3 bedrooms and 1 1/2 bathrooms.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3634 Greenacres #211
3634 Greenacres Boulevard, Bossier City, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
*** REDUCED*** Cute 2 bedroom / 2 bath Condo with WASHER & DRYER - Reduced! All appliances including washer and dryer. Town House! North Bossier for rent! Located in secure, gated community, Greenacres place just off Benton Road.
Results within 1 mile of Bossier City
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 06:46pm
4 Units Available
River Walk
1000 River Walk Blvd, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,304
1206 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at River Walk in Shreveport. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1136 Island Park Boulevard
1136 Island Park Boulevard, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
3500 sqft
Luxurious Home Located Off Clyde Fant - Beautiful home located off Clyde Fant in Island Park. Two stories with a large New Orleans style balcony. Completely furnished through out the home with stylish furniture.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Highland-Stoner Hill
1414 Highland Ave
1414 Highland Avenue, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$895
1200 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing 1 optional 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse in Highland Stoner Hill. The master bedroom is located on the top level, and the den-living area/ optional second bedroom is located on the second level.
Results within 5 miles of Bossier City
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
11 Units Available
Springlake-University Terrace
Towne Oaks South
7800 Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$742
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,040
1326 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 06:33pm
13 Units Available
Springlake-University Terrace
Sommerset Apartments
7820 Millicent Way, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$805
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1153 sqft
Live, work, play, and study you'll discover its all just a heartbeat away when you make Sommerset Apartments your new home.

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Caddo Heights-South Highlands
3730 Fairfield Avenue
3730 Fairfield Ave, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1084 sqft
Available in August 2020*Includes Utilities! This is a great deal! Interior is beautiful!Perfect for med students- close to the school*Centrally located*Has large open living/dining area*Very quiet & private*Stainless steel washer/dryer combo

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Highland-Stoner Hill
2111 Freewater St
2111 Freewater Street, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$625
- Cute cute! Great home located in Stoner Hill! Recently updated with central air and heat. Covered carport. (RLNE4164793)

1 of 54

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Broadmoor-Anderson Island-Shreve Isle
148 Patton
148 Patton Avenue, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1736 sqft
Gorgeous Broadmoor Home 3BR/ 2Bath $1500 - GORGEOUS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME 1736 SQ.FT. HOME HAS EXTRA ROOM THAT COULD BE OFFICE. EXCELLENT LARGE 2 CAR CARPORT WITH STORAGE AND WORK SHOP AREA PLUS MORE STORAGE IN BUILDING. BEAUTIFUL WOOD FLOORS.

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Broadmoor-Anderson Island-Shreve Isle
2639 W Cavett Dr
2639 West Cavett Drive, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$950
Great Starter Home With Fabulous Views Of The Bayou And Your Own Fishing Dock! Amazing Space In the Back Yard With Extra Yard Space Heading Toward The Bayou. Inside The Home Features A Large Living Room With Beautiful Updated Floors And Kitchen.

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Broadmoor-Anderson Island-Shreve Isle
103 Arthur Place
103 Arthur Avenue, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1950 sqft
103 Arthur Place Available 04/03/20 IN-GROUND POOL IN BROADMOOR - BONUS ROOM with custom built ins; fully fenced yard with plenty of storage. In-ground pool.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Springlake-University Terrace
10102 Los Altos Dr.
10102 Los Altos Drive, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1412 sqft
10102 Los Altos Dr. Available 08/14/20 - Close to LSUS, shopping and dining on Youree Drive....3 bedrooms upstairs, 1.
Results within 10 miles of Bossier City
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 06:32pm
3 Units Available
Jenkins-Pinecroft
Seasons Apartments
9100 Walker Rd, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$685
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Seasons Apartment. This stylish community features everything you need in life plus a lot more.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 06:03pm
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park-Brookwood-Southern Hills
Aspen Apartments
9730 Baird Rd, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$785
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome To The Aspen in Beautiful Shreveport, LA. Located in a tranquil residential setting of the Southern Hills area of south Shreveport, The Aspen offers extra large apartment homes in a beautiful and unique setting.

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park-Brookwood-Southern Hills
2135 Urban Dale Drive
2135 Urbandale St, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2000 sqft
*WON'T LAST*MUST SEE*BIG CORNER LOT* This is a very nice, updated/remodeled 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home in Southern Hills subdivision. Beautiful corner lot w/nice landscaping and flower beds. Fresh mulch just put in.

July 2020 Bossier City Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Bossier City Rent Report. Bossier City rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bossier City rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Bossier City Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Bossier City Rent Report. Bossier City rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bossier City rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Bossier City rents increased moderately over the past month

Bossier City rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, but are down moderately by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Bossier City stand at $778 for a one-bedroom apartment and $906 for a two-bedroom. Bossier City's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Bossier City rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Bossier City, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Bossier City is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Bossier City's median two-bedroom rent of $906 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Bossier City fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Bossier City than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Bossier City.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Bossier City 1 BedroomsBossier City 2 BedroomsBossier City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBossier City 3 BedroomsBossier City Apartments with BalconyBossier City Apartments with Garage
    Bossier City Apartments with GymBossier City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBossier City Apartments with ParkingBossier City Apartments with PoolBossier City Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Bossier City Cheap PlacesBossier City Dog Friendly ApartmentsBossier City Furnished ApartmentsBossier City Luxury PlacesBossier City Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Shreveport, LAMarshall, TX
    Atlanta, TXHaughton, LA
    Red Chute, LA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Bossier Parish Community College