Lexington Place III

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill business center car wash area carport cc payments clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park e-payments hot tub internet access lobby online portal package receiving playground volleyball court

Lexington Place in Bossier City, LA, offers a full array of amenities in the ideal location. Our tranquil, inviting community is located just outside the north gate of Barksdale Air Force Base, near shopping, dining and entertainment.



When you step inside our spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes, youll discover an abundance of living space featuring designer extras like vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, and granite counter tops. Oversized garden tubs, washer and dryer connections, and a fully equipped kitchen cater to your needs for comfort and convenience.