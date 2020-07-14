All apartments in Bossier City
Lexington Place III
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:17 AM

Lexington Place III

1303 Williamsburg Drive · (318) 301-8418
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1303 Williamsburg Drive, Bossier City, LA 71112

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1522 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,080

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1143 sqft

Unit 1516 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Unit 1821 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1143 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1424 · Avail. Oct 5

$11,980

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1242 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lexington Place III.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
business center
car wash area
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
playground
volleyball court
Lexington Place in Bossier City, LA, offers a full array of amenities in the ideal location. Our tranquil, inviting community is located just outside the north gate of Barksdale Air Force Base, near shopping, dining and entertainment.\n\nWhen you step inside our spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes, youll discover an abundance of living space featuring designer extras like vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, and granite counter tops. Oversized garden tubs, washer and dryer connections, and a fully equipped kitchen cater to your needs for comfort and convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300 (refundable), $100 (nonrefundable)
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per home
limit: 2
rent: $10/month per pet (Weight dependent)
restrictions: Rottweilers and Pit Bulls
Parking Details: Open lot, or $20/month assigned covered parking.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lexington Place III have any available units?
Lexington Place III has 5 units available starting at $1,080 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Bossier City, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bossier City Rent Report.
What amenities does Lexington Place III have?
Some of Lexington Place III's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lexington Place III currently offering any rent specials?
Lexington Place III is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lexington Place III pet-friendly?
Yes, Lexington Place III is pet friendly.
Does Lexington Place III offer parking?
Yes, Lexington Place III offers parking.
Does Lexington Place III have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lexington Place III does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lexington Place III have a pool?
Yes, Lexington Place III has a pool.
Does Lexington Place III have accessible units?
Yes, Lexington Place III has accessible units.
Does Lexington Place III have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lexington Place III has units with dishwashers.
