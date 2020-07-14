Lexington Place III

Amenities
Lexington Place in Bossier City, LA, offers a full array of amenities in the ideal location. Our tranquil, inviting community is located just outside the north gate of Barksdale Air Force Base, near shopping, dining and entertainment.\n\nWhen you step inside our spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes, youll discover an abundance of living space featuring designer extras like vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, and granite counter tops. Oversized garden tubs, washer and dryer connections, and a fully equipped kitchen cater to your needs for comfort and convenience.