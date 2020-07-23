/
/
bossier county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:00 AM
138 Apartments for rent in Bossier County, LA📍
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 06:13 AM
4 Units Available
Lexington Place III
1303 Williamsburg Drive, Bossier City, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$11,980
1203 sqft
Lexington Place in Bossier City, LA, offers a full array of amenities in the ideal location. Our tranquil, inviting community is located just outside the north gate of Barksdale Air Force Base, near shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 06:08 AM
2 Units Available
River Walk
1000 River Walk Blvd, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$975
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at River Walk in Shreveport. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 06:03 AM
13 Units Available
Lexington Place II
1305 Williamsburg Drive, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$850
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1370 sqft
Lexington Place in Bossier City, LA, offers a full array of amenities in the ideal location. Our tranquil, inviting community is located just outside the north gate of Barksdale Air Force Base, near shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 22 at 07:38 AM
7 Units Available
Kingston Crossing
90 Kingston Crossing, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,069
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,453
863 sqft
This community's residents enjoy a recreation room, dog park, swimming pool, and clubhouse. They're also close to White Oak Bayou, Red River, and Maplewood Park. Walk-in closets and in-unit laundry facilities round out the experience.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
6 Units Available
Lexington Place Apartments
1301 Williamsburg Dr, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$825
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lexington Place in Bossier City, LA, offers a full array of amenities in the ideal location. Our tranquil, inviting community is located just outside the north gate of Barksdale Air Force Base, near shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 22 at 05:06 AM
$
15 Units Available
Reserve at Bossier City
4855 Airline Dr, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,001
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,207
1312 sqft
Quiet residential community just minutes from Downtown Shreveport and Barksdale Air Force Base. Pet-friendly units with faux wood flooring and garden tubs. Free cable and high-speed internet.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 22 at 04:58 AM
$
6 Units Available
Landing at Willow Bayou
2940 Le Oaks Dr, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Swan Lake and Airline High School, this community features a tanning salon, coffee/tea bar, billiards table, and a fitness center with free weights. Units have high ceilings and patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
15 Units Available
Villaggio
2101 Villaggio Blvd, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$965
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,021
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-20 and Route 70-90. Large, modern apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, patio or balcony and granite counters. Community has as pool, a gym and parking. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 20 at 08:28 PM
11 Units Available
Jamestown Place
5400 Barksdale Blvd, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$935
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1378 sqft
When you enter the grounds at Jamestown Place Apartments in Bossier City, LA, youll discover the tranquil ambiance of a truly inspiring community.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 06:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Alexis Park
2201 Loreco St, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$655
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
When you’re looking for that special place to call home in Bossier City, Louisiana, you just can’t beat the prime location and comfortable lifestyle you’ll discover at Alexis Park.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 02:15 PM
6 Units Available
Jamestown Place II
5400 Barksdale Boulevard, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1393 sqft
When you enter the grounds at Jamestown Place Apartments in Bossier City, LA, youll discover the tranquil ambiance of a truly inspiring community.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Stockwell Landing Apartments
2175 Stockwell Rd, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$860
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$927
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1299 sqft
At Stockwell Landing, the lifestyle is simply quality. Upon entering the controlled access gate, you will find spacious 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
111 Carriage Square
111 Carriage Square Circle, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1016 sqft
Very well maintained home in the heart of Bossier City! Convenient to Barksdale AFB, Bossier, Shreveport, and I-20. This adorable home features 3 bedrooms and 1 1/2 bathrooms.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
3111 Airline Drive
3111 Airline Drive, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1085 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath townhome on Airline Drive in gated community! Woodburning fireplace, attached garage, includes washer & dryer! Lawn care also included! Small pets allowed with a $200 nonrefundable deposit & $100/additional! Application fee
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
5914 Midland Street
5914 Midland, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1590 sqft
Rental Property - Immaculate home available July 25 in desirable neighborhood with award winning schools. Updated kitchen, spacious living room with built-ins and fireplace. Three light and bright bedrooms.
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
3903 Le Brooke Lane
3903 Le Brooke Ln, Bossier County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1928 sqft
Welcome to Palmetto Park! You will love this three bedrooms two bath home! The kitchen features an open floor plan, breakfast bar, granite countertops, stove, microwave, and lots of storage! The master suite features two large walk-in closets, stall
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2536 Belle Grove Drive
2536 Belle Grove Drive, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1308 sqft
Rental Property well maintained with nice updates and large light and bright rooms. Covered patio over looks huge fenced rear yard. With owner's permission pets may be allowed. No aggressive dog breeds.
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
135 Ryan Road
135 Ryan Road, Bossier County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1560 sqft
* AVAILABLE IN AUGUST * Very nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a 1 car carport. Located in the town of Benton. Great school district: Benton ES, MS & HS. Approximately 1,560 square feet and was built in 2010.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
1232 Schex Drive
1232 Schex Drive, Bossier City, LA
2 Bedrooms
$875
1260 sqft
1232 Schex Drive - 2-bedroom / 2-bathroom house in Bossier. Includes a large utility room and large shop. (RLNE5976719)
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3104 Trinity Drive
3104 Trinity Drive, Bossier County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1714 sqft
Lovely Home In Gated Rosedale Subdivision - This 3 bed/2 bath home is located in gated Rosedale Subdivision. The home sits on 1 acre.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3319 Danbury Ct
3319 Danbury Court, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1841 sqft
3319 DANBURY CT - NORTHGATE VILLAGE** BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOMS (RLNE5875011)
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1534 Debra Street
1534 Debra Street, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1082 sqft
Move-In-Ready Single Family Home off Shed Road - Great starter home! This home has been updated with neutral painted walls, linoleum & carpet flooring, & concrete countertops with a white subway tile backsplash in the kitchen.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
23 Peaceful Pines Dr
23 Peaceful Pines Drive, Bossier County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$550
772 sqft
Haughton 2 Bed 1 Bath - Welcome to Peaceful Pines! This home features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, washer/dryer hookups, stove and refrigerator. Water/Sewer is included in the price of the rent.
1 of 26
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6205 Hollyhock
6205 Hollyhock Lane, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1436 sqft
Minutes to Barksdale Air Force Base...
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Bossier County area include South Arkansas Community College, Bossier Parish Community College, and Texas A&M University-Texarkana. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Shreveport, Bossier City, Texarkana, Ruston, and El Dorado have apartments for rent.