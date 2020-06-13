38 Cheap Apartments for rent in Bossier City, LA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:03am
11 Units Available
Alexis Park
2201 Loreco St, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$545
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
861 sqft
When you’re looking for that special place to call home in Bossier City, Louisiana, you just can’t beat the prime location and comfortable lifestyle you’ll discover at Alexis Park.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5705 E Texas St
5705 East Texas Street, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$600
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Condo in North Bossier Renting Now - Village at the Downs Condos. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom. Very nice inside and out. Separate utility room. Hardwood floors throughout. Stove and dishwasher included. Washer and dryer included.

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2470 Barbara
2470 Barbara Street, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$400
- (RLNE5497666)
Results within 1 mile of Bossier City

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Highland-Stoner Hill
1 Unit Available
609 Wall St
609 Wall Street, Shreveport, LA
4 Bedrooms
$650
1176 sqft
- (RLNE2364284)
Results within 5 miles of Bossier City
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Springlake-University Terrace
21 Units Available
Towne Oaks South
7800 Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$645
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$774
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1326 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Highland-Stoner Hill
1 Unit Available
557 Boulevard Street
557 Boulevard Street, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$550
735 sqft
Highland's Pinehurst Subdivision - Available Now! Laundry, appliances, ceiling fans, online rent pay option, cable ready. 1 bedroom apartment, wood floors, window a/c units, gas heating. Water/Trash paid.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Highland-Stoner Hill
1 Unit Available
2313 Creswell
2313 Creswell Ave, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$515
700 sqft
Highland's Pinehurst Subdivision - Available February 15th! Laundry, appliances, ceiling fans, online rent pay option, cable ready. 1 bedroom apartment, wood floors, window a/c units, gas heating. Water/Trash paid.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Country Club Hills - Lakeshore
1 Unit Available
3820 W College Street
3820 West College Street, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$475
550 sqft
1 Bed 1 Bath Apartment $475 Rent, $400 Deposit, $40 App Fee. Call and schedule your appointment to view this home today!

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Highland-Stoner Hill
1 Unit Available
649 Merrick Street
649 Merrick Street, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$625
700 sqft
*ALL BILLS PAID* This very nice, updated 1 bedroom, 1 bath duplex apartment is ready now for occupancy! *WATER, SEWER, GARBAGE & ELECTRIC INCLUDED* LAWN CARE PROVIDED*The kitchen is updated with new cabinets, countertops and fixtures. Stove provided.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Highland-Stoner Hill
1 Unit Available
1054 College Street
1054 College Street, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$575
500 sqft
1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment with **ALL BILLS PAID** Pets are welcome but are subject to approval. There is a minimum non-refundable $250 pet fee for first pet. (if applicable). Multiple pets or large breeds may require a higher fee.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Caddo Heights-South Highlands
1 Unit Available
1823 Fulton St.
1823 Fulton Street, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$575
- (RLNE5848904)

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Queensborough
1 Unit Available
3000 W. College Apt B
3000 West College Street, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$495
- (RLNE5805669)

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Queensborough
1 Unit Available
2924 Jackson St
2924 Jackson Street, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$650
- (RLNE5788844)

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Queensborough
1 Unit Available
2528 Dupont St
2528 Dupont Street, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$600
- (RLNE5716423)

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Country Club Hills - Lakeshore
1 Unit Available
3818 West College St
3818 W College St, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$475
550 sqft
Shreveport 1 Bed 1 Bath Apartment - 1 Bed 1 Bath Apartment $475 Rent, $400 Deposit, $40 App Fee. Call 318-309-7653 and schedule your appointment to view this home today! (RLNE5637117)

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Caddo Heights-South Highlands
1 Unit Available
1702 1/2 Malcolm
1702 1/2 Malcolm St, Shreveport, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$350
- (RLNE5135766)

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Queensborough
1 Unit Available
3424 Darien
3424 Darien Street, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$595
- (RLNE4667928)

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Martin Luther King Jr. Area
1 Unit Available
2703 Jerome Drive
2703 Jerome Lane, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$600
ON SALE!!! - (RLNE3696852)

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cedar Grove-Lynbrook
1 Unit Available
5915 Lexington Ave.
5915 Lexington Avenue, Shreveport, LA
5 Bedrooms
$600
2600 sqft
- (RLNE2023860)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Sunset Arcre-Garden Valley-Morningside
1 Unit Available
2650 Bibb St
2650 Bibb Street, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$375
651 sqft
Property requires water, gas and electric. Deposit $100. Property requires water, gas and electric.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Queensborough
1 Unit Available
3228 Jackson St
3228 Jackson Street, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$550
1128 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3228 Jackson St in Shreveport. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Allendale-Lakeside
1 Unit Available
2018 Gardnen St.
2018 Garden Street, Shreveport, LA
4 Bedrooms
$550
1183 sqft
3 bedroom/1.5 bath home located in Allendale. Includes: Central air/heat ceiling fans carport washer/dryer hookups Schools: Claiborne Elementary BTW/Fair Park High School App fee: $25 per adult Deposit: $200

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Sunset Arcre-Garden Valley-Morningside
1 Unit Available
3051 Valley Ridge Dr
3051 Valley Ridge Road, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$525
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath - $350 deposit, $35 application fee. Move in ready! Large backyard with fence, garage parking, new floors throughout! Don't miss this one! (RLNE5783085)

1 of 3

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Allendale-Lakeside
1 Unit Available
1901 Ford Street
1901 Ford Street, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$600
1160 sqft
Unique Studio for Lease! - Separate room with closet, kitchen, restroom, central air and heat, burglar bars, 1,160 square feet, on bus line. No pets. Zoned R-3, Urban, Multi-Family Residence District. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3052620)

June 2020 Bossier City Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Bossier City Rent Report. Bossier City rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bossier City rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Bossier City rents declined significantly over the past month

Bossier City rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and are down significantly by 2.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Bossier City stand at $775 for a one-bedroom apartment and $903 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Bossier City's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Bossier City rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen significantly in Bossier City, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Bossier City is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Bossier City's median two-bedroom rent of $903 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.3% decline in Bossier City.
    • While rents in Bossier City fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Bossier City than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Bossier City.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

