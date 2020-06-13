/
ruston
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:55 PM
28 Apartments for rent in Ruston, LA📍
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
619 S. Vienna Street
619 South Vienna Street, Ruston, LA
5 Bedrooms
$1,600
2908 sqft
- Multiple students welcome! Lots of parking. Walk to Tech, Food, & Neighborhood Wal-Mart. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4860276)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
408 Tech Drive
408 Tech Drive, Ruston, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1620 sqft
408 Tech Drive Available 07/01/20 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE4948262)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2700 West California Ave
2700 West California Avenue, Ruston, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2575 sqft
Huge Home with Lots of Ameneties - This SPACIOUS home has 3 large bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, plenty of room for entertaining guests or relax.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1307 W Kentucky Ave.
1307 West Kentucky Avenue, Ruston, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1206 sqft
Centrally Located 3 Bed 2 Bath Home! - This is a 3 bed 2 bath home with a fenced in back yard. This house is perfect for a small family or students looking to be just a car ride away from Louisiana Tech.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
604 S Bonner
604 South Bonner Street, Ruston, LA
2 Bedrooms
$550
600 sqft
2/1 Unit close to Louisiana Tech - To schedule a viewing of RE/MAX Results Realty Rental Properties please visit our website MyResultsRentals.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
919 Fisher Lane
919 Fisher Lane, Ruston, LA
2 Bedrooms
$700
690 sqft
919 Fisher Lane Available 08/01/20 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE4992801)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
518 E Maryland Ave.
518 East Maryland Avenue, Ruston, LA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1104 sqft
3 Bedroom Close to Campus and Downtown Ruston - This house features a 1 car carport, 3 spacious bedrooms, and a good sized back yard for entertaining.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
209 S Maple St.
209 South Maple Street, Ruston, LA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1020 sqft
209 S Maple St. Available 07/01/20 Close to Louisiana Tech - This great floor plan has lots of living space downstairs with updated flooring, counters, appliances and a half bathroom. 2 spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom upstairs.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1404 W Kentucky
1404 West Kentucky Avenue, Ruston, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
4 Bed 2 Bath Home Centrally Located! - This is a 4 bed 2 bath home with a closed in carport that is used as the 4th bedroom. This house is perfect for a small family or students looking to be just a car ride away from Louisiana Tech.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2901 Arcadia Drive
2901 Arcadia Drive, Ruston, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1050 sqft
2901 Arcadia Drive Available 07/01/20 Spacious 3 Bed 1 Bath Home - Three bedroom, one bath home in Ruston just minutes from LA Tech University.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2807 W. Barnett Springs Avenue
2807 West Barnett Springs Avenue, Ruston, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1160 sqft
2807 W. Barnett Springs Avenue Available 08/01/20 - (RLNE5828746)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1221 W. Barnett Springs
1221 West Barnett Springs Avenue, Ruston, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1821 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5823270)
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
508 James Street
508 James Street, Ruston, LA
3 Bedrooms
$925
1434 sqft
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
1111 Cottonwood Drive
1111 Cottonwood Dr, Ruston, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1128 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1111 Cottonwood Drive in Ruston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
1407 Alpine St
1407 Alpine Ave, Ruston, LA
3 Bedrooms
$700
1275 sqft
1407 Alpine is a 3bed/1bath house located in Ruston. This house has been recently painted on the interior of the house. It also has new flooring in 2 of the bedroom.
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
403 Kennon Ln Apt #46
403 Kennon Lane, Ruston, LA
2 Bedrooms
$725
850 sqft
403 Kennon Ln Apt#46 is a townhouse located in Ruston, La. This townhome is located less than 10 minutes from LaTec and Grambling campus. 403 Kennon #46 was just recently remodeled.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
900 Sherwood Drive
900 Sherwood Drive, Ruston, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1165 sqft
900 Sherwood Drive Available 06/01/20 Beautiful Home in the Cul-de-sac - This new home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The home was built at the end of Sherwood Drive and has plenty of parking.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1490 W Kentucky
1490 West Kentucky Avenue, Ruston, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1236 sqft
Centrally Located 3 Bed 2 Bath Home! - This is a 3 bed 2 bath home with a fenced in back yard. This house is perfect for a small family or students looking to be just a car ride away from Louisiana Tech.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
804 Sunset Blvd
804 Sunset Boulevard, Ruston, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
920 sqft
Centrally Located Home with Beautiful Yard! - This is a beautiful two bed two bath home centrally located in Ruston.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1172 Christopher
1172 Christopher Ln, Ruston, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
1172 Christopher Available 06/01/20 Welcome Home! - 2 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms, Large living room with area that could be used as a 3rd bedroom or office. Home is located in the Cul-de-sac and backs up to Cook Park.
Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
3021 Courtney Avenue
3021 Courtney Avenue, Ruston, LA
2 Bedrooms
$650
660 sqft
3021 Courtney Avenue Available 06/01/20 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE4640612)
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1400 E. Mississippi Ave.
1400 East Mississippi Avenue, Ruston, LA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
926 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom cottage in a very private location For Rent. Close to I20, shopping, restaurants, and schools! You will love this spot! Call to see soon!
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1602 Bruin St.
1602 Bruin Street, Ruston, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2097 sqft
Spacious 3 Bed 2 Bath - Spacious 3 bed 2 bath home, features a large family room and dining room. The kitchen features a breakfast area as well. Lots of space for entertaining on the covered back porch.
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
820 Ponder
820 Ponder Street, Ruston, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1076 sqft
-nice remodeled bathroom -hardwood floors throughout -washer and dryer hookups -gas stove -spacious PA
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Ruston, the median rent is $528 for a studio, $532 for a 1-bedroom, $687 for a 2-bedroom, and $872 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Ruston, check out our monthly Ruston Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Ruston area include South Arkansas Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Ruston from include El Dorado, West Monroe, and Monroe.