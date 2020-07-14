Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill business center clubhouse coffee bar courtyard guest parking playground trash valet

When you’re looking for that special place to call home in Bossier City, Louisiana, you just can’t beat the prime location and comfortable lifestyle you’ll discover at Alexis Park. Alexis Park offers studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes that are convenient to Barksdale Air Force Base, as well as to shopping at Pierre Bossier Mall and the incredible opportunities of Downtown Shreveport. And with a host of amenities including a sparkling swimming pool, a large fenced playground and complimentary DVD rental, you’ll never run out of fun things to do.