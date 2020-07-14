All apartments in Bossier City
Find more places like Alexis Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bossier City, LA
/
Alexis Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

Alexis Park

2201 Loreco St · (318) 269-7016
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bossier City
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2201 Loreco St, Bossier City, LA 71112

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1416 · Avail. Jul 31

$560

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 423 sqft

Unit 1001 · Avail. Jul 31

$560

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 423 sqft

Unit 0902 · Avail. Jul 31

$560

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 423 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Alexis Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
guest parking
playground
trash valet
When you’re looking for that special place to call home in Bossier City, Louisiana, you just can’t beat the prime location and comfortable lifestyle you’ll discover at Alexis Park. Alexis Park offers studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes that are convenient to Barksdale Air Force Base, as well as to shopping at Pierre Bossier Mall and the incredible opportunities of Downtown Shreveport. And with a host of amenities including a sparkling swimming pool, a large fenced playground and complimentary DVD rental, you’ll never run out of fun things to do.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $100-$187.50
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $10/month per pet
Dogs
restrictions: All dogs welcome; No breed / weight restrictions.
Parking Details: Open lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Alexis Park have any available units?
Alexis Park has 3 units available starting at $560 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Bossier City, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bossier City Rent Report.
What amenities does Alexis Park have?
Some of Alexis Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Alexis Park currently offering any rent specials?
Alexis Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Alexis Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Alexis Park is pet friendly.
Does Alexis Park offer parking?
Yes, Alexis Park offers parking.
Does Alexis Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Alexis Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Alexis Park have a pool?
Yes, Alexis Park has a pool.
Does Alexis Park have accessible units?
Yes, Alexis Park has accessible units.
Does Alexis Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Alexis Park has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Alexis Park?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Reserve at Bossier City
4855 Airline Dr
Bossier City, LA 71111
Stockwell Landing Apartments
2175 Stockwell Rd
Bossier City, LA 71111
Landing at Willow Bayou
2940 Le Oaks Dr
Bossier City, LA 71111
Jamestown Place
5400 Barksdale Blvd
Bossier City, LA 71112
Lexington Place II
1305 Williamsburg Drive
Bossier City, LA 71112
Kingston Crossing
90 Kingston Crossing
Bossier City, LA 71111
Jamestown Place II
5400 Barksdale Boulevard
Bossier City, LA 71112
Lexington Place III
1303 Williamsburg Drive
Bossier City, LA 71112

Similar Pages

Bossier City 1 BedroomsBossier City 2 Bedrooms
Bossier City Apartments with PoolBossier City Dog Friendly Apartments
Bossier City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Shreveport, LAMarshall, TX
Atlanta, TXHaughton, LA
Red Chute, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

Bossier Parish Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity