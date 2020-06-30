All apartments in Ascension County
42546 Baystone Ave
Last updated May 8 2020 at 9:38 AM

42546 Baystone Ave

42546 Baystone Drive · (225) 622-1155
Location

42546 Baystone Drive, Ascension County, LA 70769

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 42546 Baystone Ave · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1422 sqft

Amenities

42546 Baystone Ave Available 05/18/20 - This Petersburg III B Plan offers a 3 bedroom, 2 full bath open design loaded with special features around every corner! Slab granite counter tops in kitchen and baths, beautiful birch cabinets, energy efficient Frigidaire range, dishwasher and microwave, ceramic tile floors in wet areas and master closet, garden tub/shower combo in master bath, tank-less water heater and the list keeps going!

PLEASE CONTACT REMAX PROPERTIES AT 225-622-1155 FOR ALL INQUIRIES. APPLICATION TO BE COMPLETED ONLINE AT WWW.BETHALFORD.COM UNDER RENTAL PROPERTIES SECTION. $55.00 APPLICATION FEE TO BE PAID AT TIME OF SUBMISSION. MUST ALSO SUBMIT COPY OF LICENSE AND 30 DAYS PROOF OF INCOME WITH APPLICATION TO BE PROCESSED.

(RLNE3921343)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42546 Baystone Ave have any available units?
42546 Baystone Ave has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 42546 Baystone Ave have?
Some of 42546 Baystone Ave's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42546 Baystone Ave currently offering any rent specials?
42546 Baystone Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42546 Baystone Ave pet-friendly?
No, 42546 Baystone Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ascension County.
Does 42546 Baystone Ave offer parking?
No, 42546 Baystone Ave does not offer parking.
Does 42546 Baystone Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42546 Baystone Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42546 Baystone Ave have a pool?
No, 42546 Baystone Ave does not have a pool.
Does 42546 Baystone Ave have accessible units?
No, 42546 Baystone Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 42546 Baystone Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42546 Baystone Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 42546 Baystone Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 42546 Baystone Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
