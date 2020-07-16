All apartments in Ascension County
Ascension County, LA
40538 Sagefield Ct
Last updated May 5 2020 at 3:41 PM

40538 Sagefield Ct

40538 Sagefield Ct · (225) 614-1534
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

40538 Sagefield Ct, Ascension County, LA 70737

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1451 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
bbq/grill
bathtub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Adorable 3 bdrm 2.5 bath home in the Villas at Sagefield. This open floor plan has so much to offer, including beautiful wood flooring in the foyer, living room and kitchen, large eat-in island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and tumbled stone backsplash. Downstairs you will find the spacious master bedroom, and bathroom with granite countertops, dual vanities and soaking tub in addition to the half bathroom. Upstairs offers a loft area, two bedrooms and another full bathroom. Outside you will find a quaint, fully fenced backyard with plenty of space to grill or enjoy. Officially listed by Amber Spence, Realtor. Direct (225) 614-1534.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40538 Sagefield Ct have any available units?
40538 Sagefield Ct has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 40538 Sagefield Ct have?
Some of 40538 Sagefield Ct's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40538 Sagefield Ct currently offering any rent specials?
40538 Sagefield Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40538 Sagefield Ct pet-friendly?
No, 40538 Sagefield Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ascension County.
Does 40538 Sagefield Ct offer parking?
No, 40538 Sagefield Ct does not offer parking.
Does 40538 Sagefield Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40538 Sagefield Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40538 Sagefield Ct have a pool?
No, 40538 Sagefield Ct does not have a pool.
Does 40538 Sagefield Ct have accessible units?
No, 40538 Sagefield Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 40538 Sagefield Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 40538 Sagefield Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 40538 Sagefield Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 40538 Sagefield Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
