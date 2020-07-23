/
franklin county
21 Apartments for rent in Franklin County, KY📍
Riverford Crossing
8000 John Davis Dr, Frankfort, KY
1 Bedroom
$989
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,143
1072 sqft
Round-the-clock maintenance for units boasting granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless-steel appliances. Pets allowed. This green community contains a community garden, coffee bar, pool. Right next to the shops at Parkside. Six miles from Frankfurt.
102 Northern Pintail
102 Northern Pintail Court, Franklin County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Home is in a super neighborhood, close to shopping, parks, schools. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, Living Room, Kitchen, Laundry Room and a 2 car garage.
215 Murray Street
215 Murray Street, Frankfort, KY
2 Bedrooms
$595
This two bedroom, one bath apartment is centrally located in downtown Frankfort! With a spacious open floor plan, this unit includes washer/dryer hookup and one designated parking space. Pet friendly. Move in ready with 24/7 maintenance!
Raven Crest
3201 Georgetown Road, Franklin County, KY
1 Bedroom
$635
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 BR, 1 full BA, two-story loft apartment located at Raven Crest on the east side of Frankfort near Silver Lake on Georgetown Road. $635 per month for rent and this includes water and sewer and tenant pays their own electric. $400 security deposit.
721-A Woodland Avenue
721 Woodland Ave, Frankfort, KY
2 Bedrooms
$800
950 sqft
2 bedroom and 1 bath large space with back deck and washer and dryer hook up. This one has been recently renovated and is ready to go.
327-1/2 Conway Street
327 1/2 Conway St, Frankfort, KY
2 Bedrooms
$800
1000 sqft
Cute upstairs 2 bedroom and one bath apartment with washer and dryer hook up. This apartment was recently remodeled and is ready to go. Deposit is 800. Background and credit check will be required.
201 Palmer Drive
201 Palmer Drive, Franklin County, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home located in Duckers subdivision off of US 421. Tenants pay electric and water separate.
209 Landings
209 Landings Drive, Frankfort, KY
2 Bedrooms
$595
This two bedroom, one bath townhome features laminate floor and fresh paint throughout with a private deck and additional storage behind the property. Ideally located minutes from Downtown Frankfort and easy access to Versailles Road.
900 Tierra Linda Drive
900 Tierra Linda Drive, Frankfort, KY
1 Bedroom
$725
1 BR, 1 full BA, mid level apartment at the Penthouse Apts in Tierra Linda on the east side of Frankfort just off Versailles Rd/US 460. $725 per month includes all utilities of gas, electric, water, and sewer with a $400 security deposit.
7 Reilley
7 Reilly Road, Frankfort, KY
Studio
$3,000
2000 S.F. commercial bay for lease in Frankfort next to Buffalo Trace. Bay is open floor plan and could be used for retail, restaurant, office, etc.
45 Ashwood Court
45 Ashwood Court, Frankfort, KY
2 Bedrooms
$725
Renovated 2 BR, 1 1/2 BA townhouse located at 45 Ashwood Court on the northeast side of Frankfort.
112 Leonardwood Drive
112 Leonardwood Drive, Frankfort, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Sit back and relax. This move in ready rental unit has fresh paint, new carpet, hardwood flooring and a private covered patio. Enjoy the pool area, the clubhouse and the exercise room just steps from your front door.
417 Harrodswood
417 Harrodswood Road, Frankfort, KY
1 Bedroom
$525
This one bedroom, one bath apartment features fresh paint throughout, spacious living room, kitchen with refrigerator, stove and washer/dryer hookup and large bedroom with ensuite bathroom and vanity.
614 Woodland Avenue
614 Woodland Avenue, Frankfort, KY
2 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
2 large bedrooms. 1.5 bathrooms. Replacement windows. Rest HVAC. Short walk from the Capital and Governors Mansion.
793 Ridgeview Drive
793 Ridgeview Drive, Frankfort, KY
2 Bedrooms
$795
This two bedroom, one bath townhome features kitchen, dining area and living room on the first floor. Second floor includes both bedrooms and 1 full bath. Fresh paint and new flooring throughout property.
141 Hickory Dr
141 Hickory Drive, Frankfort, KY
3 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
HICKORY - Property Id: 250575 House is in a nice quite neighborhood. Large eat in kitchen with newer appliances. All new paint and every floor is new. Remodeled bathroom with tiled shower. A must see. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
3111 Winning Colors Way
3111 Winning Colors Way, Lawrenceburg, KY
2 Bedrooms
$750
1009 sqft
3111 Winning Colors Way Available 08/03/20 http://www.BurkheadRealtyHoldings.com Email: admin@burkheadrealtyholdings.
144 Carriage Lane
144 Carriage Lane, Midway, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
Midway Beauty! This home is all you've been looking for. A 2-story home on a corner lot with lots of room on nearly half acre lot .
116 Copperfield Lane
116 Copperfield Lane, Georgetown, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Value and Convenience. The moment you pull into the driveway of this 3BR, 2BA ranch you get that at home feel. The well-manicured front yard is draped with a canopy of mature trees.
102 McCowans Ferry Alley
102 Mccowans Ferry Road, Versailles, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
Rare find in Woodford county! So cute you'll want to pinch it's cheeks! Gorgeous cottage with many upscale features normally found in much more expensive homes! Beautiful REAL hardwood flooring, nine foot ceilings, and other nice features.
925 Altamont Court
925 Altamont Ct, Woodford County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$750
Spacious townhome with large bedrooms, front and back entrance, eat in kitchen, all appliances including a washer/dryer connection.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Franklin County area include Bellarmine University, Bluegrass Community and Technical College, Georgetown College, University of Kentucky, and University of Louisville. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Louisville, Cincinnati, Lexington, Jeffersonville, and Florence have apartments for rent.
