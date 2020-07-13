86 Apartments for rent in Oak Grove, KY with parking

Apartment List
Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
137 Bob White Trail
137 Bob White Trl, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1215 sqft
Like new! 3 bedroom, 2 full bth, Garden tub, separate shower, double vanities, Privacy fenced backyard.Double car attached garage. Great neighborhood near Ft. Campbell.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
417 Filmore Rd
417 Filmore Drive, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1124 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!! Check out this 3 BR, 2 BA 1 car garage house close to base and I-24. The large private backyard is spacious with mature trees in the back. Pet Friendly (No Restricted breeds) 2 pet max with $250 deposit per pet.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
958 Van Buren Avenue
958 Van Buren Avenue, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
980 sqft
958 Van Buren Avenue Available 09/22/20 Amazing Ranch Home Located minutes from Fort Campbell.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
253 New Gritton Ave
253 New Gritton Avenue, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$975
1120 sqft
NEW LAMINATE HARDWOOD FLOORING/ CARPET/ FRESH PAINT/ MODERN APPLIANCES/NEW 8 FT GARAGE DOOR FOR LARGE VEHICLES/ TREY CEILING IN LIVING/ BAY WINDOW IN MASTER/WIC/ NO BACK YARD NEIGHBORS

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
101 Bowers Court
101 Bowers Court, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1072 sqft
101 Bowers Court Available 05/15/20 101 Bowers Ct - Three bedroom, two bathroom one level home located close to post and right off of I-24. Large two car garage, chain link fenced back yard, vinyl/laminate flooring throughout.

Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
1012 Cooper Drive
1012 Cooper Drive, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1179 sqft
1012 Cooper Drive- (AVAILABLE 7/16/2020) Great ranch style home located convenient to post, I-24, shopping and entertainment.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
4 Units Available
Eagles Crest at Durrett
3371 Durrett Dr, Clarksville, TN
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$885
925 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3411 Silty Court
3411 Silty Court, Clarksville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2064 sqft
3411 Silty Court Available 08/01/20 Great Split Foyer Home Located Close to Post - Simply beautiful split foyer home near West Creek Schools.

Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
1 Unit Available
775 Sturdivant Dr
775 Srudivant Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1325 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with privacy fence and two car garage. New paint throughout home! Eat-in kitchen with spacious breakfast area, master suite with walk-in closet, natural lighted great room. Dogs okay under 75 pounds with approval and fee.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1017 Sunrise Dr
1017 Sunrise Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1897 sqft
1017 Sunrise Dr Available 08/11/20 1017 Sunrise Drive - Great floor plan with large eat in kitchen with island, built in desk, large master bedroom, separate tub and shower, bonus room over garage, upstairs laundry.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
4 Units Available
Eagles Crest at Wallace
171 Wallace Blvd, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$633
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$787
855 sqft
Welcome Eagles Crest at Wallace is a beautiful apartment community in Clarksville, Tennessee, that you can truly call home. We try to do things a little different here.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
2 Units Available
Lexington Village
200 Lexington Drive, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$865
1050 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
12 Units Available
Eagles Crest at Jack Miller
131 Jack Miller Blvd, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$685
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1182 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
2 Units Available
Orchard Park Apartments
375 S Lancaster Rd, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$804
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Designed with comfort and convenience in mind, Orchard Park features amenities that make you feel at home.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1157 Meachem Dr
1157 Meachem Drive, Montgomery County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1995 sqft
3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with 2 car garage, privacy fence, covered deck, fenced yard, call for pet approval

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3399 Quicksilver Ct
3399 Quicksilver Court, Clarksville, TN
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
1950 sqft
Large 5-bedroom 3-bath split foyer home, has 2-Car garage, Fireplace and Deck. This home has a fully equipped kitchen! Off of Tiny Town Road for your convenience!

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1883 Sage Meadow Ln
1883 Sage Meadow Ln, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1273 sqft
3br. 2Ba, 2 car garage, range, fridge, dishwasher, central air & heat deck, storage shed, privacy fence, large living room, decorative fireplace, eat in kitchen, tall ceilings in living room, lots of natural light,

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3215 S Senseney Cir
3215 South Senseney Circle, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1023 sqft
Charming 3 bed/ 2 bath home w/ 1 car garage. New laminate flooring, new vinyl flooring, spacious closets, nice laundry room & walk in pantry. Outside you will find a screened in porch, fenced in back yard w/ shed.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
614 Nashboro Rd
614 Nashboro Road, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1369 sqft
Great house with double car garage. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Perfect family home! Great location off of 101st close to Fort Campbell!

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1132 Chinook Cir
1132 Chinook Circle, Clarksville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1966 sqft
Gorgeous 2 story home, convenient to Fort Campbell, features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, large great room w/fireplace, large kitchen, fabulous master suite w/whirlpool bath, 2 car garage, extended lower deck area and a private deck off the master bedroom.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3771 Misty Way
3771 Misty Way, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1588 sqft
3771 Misty Way Available 08/22/20 Location Location Location! - Adorable Ranch Home Minutes from Freeway, Fort Campbell, Dining and Entertainment! Home Featuring Engineered Hardwood Flooring Throughout Bedrooms and Most Common Areas, Expansive

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
417 Sandburg Dr
417 Sandburg Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1158 sqft
417 Sandburg Dr Available 08/15/20 Charming Ranch Home Near Ft Campbell - Charming Ranch on nice size lot near Fort Campbell! Great size rooms throughout! Wood burning fireplace in Living Room. Newer carpet throughout (2016).

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3496 Sandpiper Drive
3496 Sandpiper Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1900 sqft
3496 Sandpiper Drive Available 08/22/20 Stunning Home Close to Governor's Square! - Beautiful three bedroom featuring an expansive carpeted living room and fireplace, and an eat-in kitchen leading out onto a back deck with a gorgeous view.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1356 Francesca Drive
1356 Francesca Drive, Clarksville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2630 sqft
1356 Francesca Drive Available 07/30/20 Four Bedroom with Bonus Room! - Gorgeous two story in Hazelwood featuring four bedrooms and thee full baths, hardwood floors, formal dining, large eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, master suite
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Oak Grove, KY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Oak Grove apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

