Post Oak Apartments

Amenities
Post Oak is conveniently located in the heart of the Lyndon neighborhood of Louisville, Kentucky, this quaint community is within minutes to everything you desire. This property offers unique 1 & 2 bedroom garden and loft style apartments. Just around the corner you will find two major shopping malls, the prestigious Westport Village, fine dining and more. A short drive brings you to the Louisville Waterfront, Downtown Louisville, or any of the major hospitals. If you're a student, we're also near the campuses of University of Louisville, and Sullivan College. Post Oak offers both 1 & 2 bedroom apartments and endless amenities to help you enjoy the comforts of life.