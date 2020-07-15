All apartments in Lyndon
Post Oak Apartments
Post Oak Apartments

8000 Post Oak Pl · (850) 713-4648
Rent Special
Select Two Bedroom Receive First Month's Rent Free on 13 Month Lease! Select One Bedrooms Receive Rate Special and Half Month's Rent Free on 13 Month Lease! Contact Office for Details!
Location

8000 Post Oak Pl, Lyndon, KY 40222
Lyndon

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 8121 · Avail. now

$799

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 8067 · Avail. now

$799

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 8149 · Avail. now

$799

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 509 · Avail. Aug 1

$939

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 8103 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,039

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Post Oak Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
e-payments
internet access
Post Oak is conveniently located in the heart of the Lyndon neighborhood of Louisville, Kentucky, this quaint community is within minutes to everything you desire. This property offers unique 1 & 2 bedroom garden and loft style apartments. Just around the corner you will find two major shopping malls, the prestigious Westport Village, fine dining and more. A short drive brings you to the Louisville Waterfront, Downtown Louisville, or any of the major hospitals. If you're a student, we're also near the campuses of University of Louisville, and Sullivan College. Post Oak offers both 1 & 2 bedroom apartments and endless amenities to help you enjoy the comforts of life.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 non-refundable
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Post Oak Apartments have any available units?
Post Oak Apartments has 6 units available starting at $799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Post Oak Apartments have?
Some of Post Oak Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Post Oak Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Post Oak Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Select Two Bedroom Receive First Month's Rent Free on 13 Month Lease! Select One Bedrooms Receive Rate Special and Half Month's Rent Free on 13 Month Lease! Contact Office for Details!
Is Post Oak Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Post Oak Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Post Oak Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Post Oak Apartments offers parking.
Does Post Oak Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Post Oak Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Post Oak Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Post Oak Apartments has a pool.
Does Post Oak Apartments have accessible units?
No, Post Oak Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Post Oak Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Post Oak Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Post Oak Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Post Oak Apartments has units with air conditioning.
