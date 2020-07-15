Post Oak Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill e-payments internet access

Post Oak is conveniently located in the heart of the Lyndon neighborhood of Louisville, Kentucky, this quaint community is within minutes to everything you desire. This property offers unique 1 & 2 bedroom garden and loft style apartments. Just around the corner you will find two major shopping malls, the prestigious Westport Village, fine dining and more. A short drive brings you to the Louisville Waterfront, Downtown Louisville, or any of the major hospitals. If you're a student, we're also near the campuses of University of Louisville, and Sullivan College. Post Oak offers both 1 & 2 bedroom apartments and endless amenities to help you enjoy the comforts of life.