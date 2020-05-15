All apartments in Louisville
Find more places like Glenmary Village.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Louisville, KY
/
Glenmary Village
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:50 PM

Glenmary Village

Open Now until 6pm
9606 Clubview Dr · (502) 306-0245
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
INSTANT SAVINGS OF $190 WHEN YOU APPLY TODAY WITH $1 APPLICATION FEE & $1 ADMINISTRATION FEE! Pricing and specials subject to change.
Browse Similar Places
Louisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9606 Clubview Dr, Louisville, KY 40291

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9503201G · Avail. Jul 14

$1,033

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1218 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Glenmary Village.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
Welcome to Glenmary Village, a lush resort-style residential community located in Louisville, KY! Offering 1, 2 and 3 bedroom homes, this community makes finding your dream home a reality. Each of these apartments features the ideal marriage of spacious interiors, modern style and top-tier amenities and conveniences inside and out.

When it comes to upscale features, we think you’ll like what you see. Every apartment has 9-foot ceilings and recessed lighting, connections for full size laundry machines, gourmet kitchens with modern GE appliances and an open floor plan that allows for nearly endless personalization. After all, your home is just that – yours! While in-home comfort is of the utmost importance, so is the ability to relax and have fun, and that’s why our community is filled with further amenities for everyone to enjoy. The resort-style clubhouse offers a great gathering place, while the crystal-clear pool and veranda offer a cool way to relax. You’ll even be able to enjoy

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Water, Sewer, Trash: $57-$68/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: One pet is $25/month and 2 pets are $35/month.
restrictions: We have breed restrictions. There is no weight limit.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Open lot: included in lease, Detached garage: $125/month.
Storage Details: Storage units: $35/month (5x5)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Glenmary Village have any available units?
Glenmary Village has a unit available for $1,033 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does Glenmary Village have?
Some of Glenmary Village's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Glenmary Village currently offering any rent specials?
Glenmary Village is offering the following rent specials: INSTANT SAVINGS OF $190 WHEN YOU APPLY TODAY WITH $1 APPLICATION FEE & $1 ADMINISTRATION FEE! Pricing and specials subject to change.
Is Glenmary Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Glenmary Village is pet friendly.
Does Glenmary Village offer parking?
Yes, Glenmary Village offers parking.
Does Glenmary Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, Glenmary Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Glenmary Village have a pool?
Yes, Glenmary Village has a pool.
Does Glenmary Village have accessible units?
No, Glenmary Village does not have accessible units.
Does Glenmary Village have units with dishwashers?
No, Glenmary Village does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Glenmary Village?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Halsey Flats
514 Brightwood Pl
Louisville, KY 40207
AMP Luxury Apartments
2030 Frankfort Ave
Louisville, KY 40206
The Avenue Highlands
1031 Everett Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
The Reserve at Lindsay
2601 Lindsay Ave
Louisville, KY 40206
800 Tower City Club Apartments
800 S 4th St
Louisville, KY 40203
Edison Lofts
801 E Washington St
Louisville, KY 40206
The Whitney
841 River Dell Drive
Louisville, KY 40206
Park Laureate
2050 Stony Brook Dr
Louisville, KY 40220

Similar Pages

Louisville 1 BedroomsLouisville 2 Bedrooms
Louisville Dog Friendly ApartmentsLouisville Pet Friendly Places
Louisville Studio ApartmentsJefferson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jeffersonville, INNew Albany, INClarksville, INSeymour, IN
Shelbyville, KYFrankfort, KYLyndon, KYRadcliff, KY
St. Matthews, KYNorth Vernon, INProspect, KYShively, KY

Nearby Neighborhoods

OkolonaNewburgFern Creek
Old LouisvilleClifton HeightsValley Station
Central Business DistrictPhoenix Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellarmine UniversityUniversity of Louisville
The Southern Baptist Theological SeminarySpalding University
Jefferson Community and Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity