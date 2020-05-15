Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center car wash area clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system cc payments e-payments internet access internet cafe online portal

Welcome to Glenmary Village, a lush resort-style residential community located in Louisville, KY! Offering 1, 2 and 3 bedroom homes, this community makes finding your dream home a reality. Each of these apartments features the ideal marriage of spacious interiors, modern style and top-tier amenities and conveniences inside and out.



When it comes to upscale features, we think you’ll like what you see. Every apartment has 9-foot ceilings and recessed lighting, connections for full size laundry machines, gourmet kitchens with modern GE appliances and an open floor plan that allows for nearly endless personalization. After all, your home is just that – yours! While in-home comfort is of the utmost importance, so is the ability to relax and have fun, and that’s why our community is filled with further amenities for everyone to enjoy. The resort-style clubhouse offers a great gathering place, while the crystal-clear pool and veranda offer a cool way to relax. You’ll even be able to enjoy