Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access package receiving parking concierge

***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use the online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Welcome home to Cooper Creek Apartments, a tranquil community just 20 minutes from downtown in the lovely Okolona neighborhood of Louisville, Kentucky. Our community offers a variety of pet-friendly one, two and three-bedroom layouts in both apartment and townhome styles.Inside you’ll find cozy fireplaces, lofty nine-foot ceilings, GE appliance packages, upgraded flooring and a private patio or balcony where you can enjoy the sound of the nearby creek and views of the wooded grounds.Enjoy having electronic communications, online bill-pay, online service requests and 24-hour emergency maintenance service when you come home to Cooper Creek Apartments. Apply online and reserve your apartment home today!