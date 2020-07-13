All apartments in Louisville
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:53 PM

Cooper Creek

Open Now until 6pm
4807 Cooper Village Ter · (502) 242-8560
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4807 Cooper Village Ter, Louisville, KY 40219
Okolona

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4805-05 · Avail. Oct 9

$815

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 819 sqft

Unit 4900-09 · Avail. Aug 2

$920

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 819 sqft

Unit 8901-04 · Avail. now

$999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 819 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4901-04 · Avail. Sep 29

$1,055

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1185 sqft

Unit 4901-05 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,070

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1185 sqft

Unit 4905-04 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,106

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1171 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4710 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,307

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1588 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cooper Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
package receiving
parking
concierge
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use the online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Welcome home to Cooper Creek Apartments, a tranquil community just 20 minutes from downtown in the lovely Okolona neighborhood of Louisville, Kentucky. Our community offers a variety of pet-friendly one, two and three-bedroom layouts in both apartment and townhome styles.Inside you’ll find cozy fireplaces, lofty nine-foot ceilings, GE appliance packages, upgraded flooring and a private patio or balcony where you can enjoy the sound of the nearby creek and views of the wooded grounds.Enjoy having electronic communications, online bill-pay, online service requests and 24-hour emergency maintenance service when you come home to Cooper Creek Apartments. Apply online and reserve your apartment home today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200-$300
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, pest control $5/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cooper Creek have any available units?
Cooper Creek has 9 units available starting at $815 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does Cooper Creek have?
Some of Cooper Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cooper Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Cooper Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cooper Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Cooper Creek is pet friendly.
Does Cooper Creek offer parking?
Yes, Cooper Creek offers parking.
Does Cooper Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cooper Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cooper Creek have a pool?
Yes, Cooper Creek has a pool.
Does Cooper Creek have accessible units?
No, Cooper Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Cooper Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, Cooper Creek does not have units with dishwashers.
