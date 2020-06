Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come check out this 2 bedroom home located down town. This house is a short walk to the highland area of Louisville. This house has original hardwood floors though out. Newer tile has been laid in the kitchen. The kitchen has new appliance. Washer and dryer come with the unit as well. The 1st bedroom is set up shot gun style. The back yard is fully fenced in. Enjoy the back yard bug free with a screened in addition. Pets are welcome 25lbs and below. Breed restrictions apply.



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1910



Deposits: $1,200.00

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.