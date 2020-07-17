All apartments in Louisville
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:51 PM

7517 Merlyn Cir

7517 Merlyn Circle · No Longer Available
Location

7517 Merlyn Circle, Louisville, KY 40214
Auburndale

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Louisville Derby House| AVAILABLE 09/15/2020 - Property Id: 268073

*AVAILABLE 09/15/2020*
NOTE: Tenants pay one rent price including all utilities, amenities, and a fully furnished house. This is a month to month rental. Reach out and let's discuss!

Guests enter our split level house into the living room. The living room has a couch and two club chairs for relaxing. We also have a smart tv with apps for you to enjoy programming. Beyond the living area is our fully stocked kitchen. We provide all basic cooking tools that you should need for your stay. If you walk outside the back door of the kitchen you'll find a paved pad and large backyard. Just 3 stairs up from the living room are 3 bedrooms, each with a queen bed, and a full bathroom. The bathroom has a standing shower/tub combo.

Down from the living room is a large basement with a sectional and another smart tv for enjoying apps and programming. The large basement also has the dining room table with seating for 6. Also down here is the 2nd full bath and a laundry room.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/268073
Property Id 268073

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5853548)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7517 Merlyn Cir have any available units?
7517 Merlyn Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, KY.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7517 Merlyn Cir have?
Some of 7517 Merlyn Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7517 Merlyn Cir currently offering any rent specials?
7517 Merlyn Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7517 Merlyn Cir pet-friendly?
No, 7517 Merlyn Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Louisville.
Does 7517 Merlyn Cir offer parking?
No, 7517 Merlyn Cir does not offer parking.
Does 7517 Merlyn Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7517 Merlyn Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7517 Merlyn Cir have a pool?
No, 7517 Merlyn Cir does not have a pool.
Does 7517 Merlyn Cir have accessible units?
No, 7517 Merlyn Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 7517 Merlyn Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7517 Merlyn Cir has units with dishwashers.
