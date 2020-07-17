7517 Merlyn Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

Louisville Derby House| AVAILABLE 09/15/2020 - Property Id: 268073



*AVAILABLE 09/15/2020*

NOTE: Tenants pay one rent price including all utilities, amenities, and a fully furnished house. This is a month to month rental. Reach out and let's discuss!



Guests enter our split level house into the living room. The living room has a couch and two club chairs for relaxing. We also have a smart tv with apps for you to enjoy programming. Beyond the living area is our fully stocked kitchen. We provide all basic cooking tools that you should need for your stay. If you walk outside the back door of the kitchen you'll find a paved pad and large backyard. Just 3 stairs up from the living room are 3 bedrooms, each with a queen bed, and a full bathroom. The bathroom has a standing shower/tub combo.



Down from the living room is a large basement with a sectional and another smart tv for enjoying apps and programming. The large basement also has the dining room table with seating for 6. Also down here is the 2nd full bath and a laundry room.

No Pets Allowed



