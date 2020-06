Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Welcome to the BRAND NEW 620 Building Apartments located on the 3rd and 4th floors these units offer prime downtown living at its finest! Utilities are included with the rent which means the only thing the tenants pay is WIFI and parking which is located directly across the street or there is a parking garage behind the building. Key cards to be given to all tenants to come in and out at anytime! Each unit is unique in its own way! Unit size vary 600-900sq.ft. Schedule your showing today.