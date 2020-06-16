530 Lilly Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking

Welcome to the brand new Lilly Avenue apartments conveniently located within minutes to UofL, Germantown, coffee shops and more. Each unit has 3 spacious bedrooms with large closets. 3 full custom bathrooms. Extra office/guest room. 6 car driveway in the rear. Enjoy the brand new appliances and washer/dryer. Each townhouse style apartment is extremely spacious with a covered balcony on the front and huge deck with pergola in the rear. Trash, parking and yard maintenance included. Schedule your private showing today, this won't last long! There are 3 units available and each renting at $2,100/month