530 Lilly Ave
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:48 PM

530 Lilly Ave

530 Lilly Avenue · (502) 386-6959
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

530 Lilly Avenue, Louisville, KY 40217
Saint Joseph

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1550 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
Welcome to the brand new Lilly Avenue apartments conveniently located within minutes to UofL, Germantown, coffee shops and more. Each unit has 3 spacious bedrooms with large closets. 3 full custom bathrooms. Extra office/guest room. 6 car driveway in the rear. Enjoy the brand new appliances and washer/dryer. Each townhouse style apartment is extremely spacious with a covered balcony on the front and huge deck with pergola in the rear. Trash, parking and yard maintenance included. Schedule your private showing today, this won't last long! There are 3 units available and each renting at $2,100/month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 Lilly Ave have any available units?
530 Lilly Ave has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 530 Lilly Ave have?
Some of 530 Lilly Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 Lilly Ave currently offering any rent specials?
530 Lilly Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 Lilly Ave pet-friendly?
No, 530 Lilly Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Louisville.
Does 530 Lilly Ave offer parking?
Yes, 530 Lilly Ave does offer parking.
Does 530 Lilly Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 530 Lilly Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 Lilly Ave have a pool?
No, 530 Lilly Ave does not have a pool.
Does 530 Lilly Ave have accessible units?
No, 530 Lilly Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 530 Lilly Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 530 Lilly Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
