523 Warnock St

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This charming 3 bedroom, house is conveniently located off Eastern Parkway, walking distance to U of L. It is a short drive to The Highlands, with easy highway access to downtown and the medical complex. The bedrooms are all nice sized, all with private access. This house features hardwood floors, central air, a recently remodeled kitchen and remodeled bathroom. Appliances include: dishwasher microwave, stove, refrigerator and W/D. Rent is $1365 ($455 per person with 3 roommates).There is a fenced in yard and off- street parking. This property is available August 1, 2020 but could possibly be available somewhat earlier. Tenant pays all utilities. Pets allowed upon approval NO SMOKING ON PREMISES