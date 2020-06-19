All apartments in Louisville
523 Warnock St

523 East Warnock Street · (502) 767-8889
Location

523 East Warnock Street, Louisville, KY 40217
Saint Joseph

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,365

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1108 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This charming 3 bedroom, house is conveniently located off Eastern Parkway, walking distance to U of L. It is a short drive to The Highlands, with easy highway access to downtown and the medical complex. The bedrooms are all nice sized, all with private access. This house features hardwood floors, central air, a recently remodeled kitchen and remodeled bathroom. Appliances include: dishwasher microwave, stove, refrigerator and W/D. Rent is $1365 ($455 per person with 3 roommates).There is a fenced in yard and off- street parking. This property is available August 1, 2020 but could possibly be available somewhat earlier. Tenant pays all utilities. Pets allowed upon approval NO SMOKING ON PREMISES

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 523 Warnock St have any available units?
523 Warnock St has a unit available for $1,365 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 523 Warnock St have?
Some of 523 Warnock St's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 523 Warnock St currently offering any rent specials?
523 Warnock St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 Warnock St pet-friendly?
Yes, 523 Warnock St is pet friendly.
Does 523 Warnock St offer parking?
No, 523 Warnock St does not offer parking.
Does 523 Warnock St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 523 Warnock St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 Warnock St have a pool?
No, 523 Warnock St does not have a pool.
Does 523 Warnock St have accessible units?
No, 523 Warnock St does not have accessible units.
Does 523 Warnock St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 523 Warnock St has units with dishwashers.
