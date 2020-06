Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Charming and Spacious 4BR/3BA in Beechmont - This is a beautiful, renovated home with hardwood floors, all new windows and heating and air. Has three full baths, a convenient laundry room just off of the kitchen, fenced yard, a full basement and a two car garage. Corner lot with nice front porch with swing for relaxing.



Convenient to Sunergos coffee and the Beechmont Library.



No pets or smoking. Renter's insurance required.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2751022)