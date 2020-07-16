Amenities
4314 Lynnbrook Drive Available 09/01/20 Fall in Love with this home!!! - Wonderful 3 bed, 2 bath home located in Hikes Point
This is a wonderfully cared for home. Large eat-in kitchen with all appliances included.
There is a 1 car attached garage.
This house is in excellent condition and will not last!
Call to schedule a showing today!
Tenant required to get rental insurance & tenant pays for their own utilities (LG&E,water, cable, etc). Tenant responsible for mowing the grass. Owner pays trash and sewer.
No Pets
No Smoking Inside
No Section 8
(RLNE4981600)