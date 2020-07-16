All apartments in Louisville
4314 Lynnbrook Drive

4314 Lynnbrook Drive · (502) 459-1928
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4314 Lynnbrook Drive, Louisville, KY 40220
Hikes Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4314 Lynnbrook Drive · Avail. Sep 1

$1,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1590 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4314 Lynnbrook Drive Available 09/01/20 Fall in Love with this home!!! - Wonderful 3 bed, 2 bath home located in Hikes Point
This is a wonderfully cared for home. Large eat-in kitchen with all appliances included.
There is a 1 car attached garage.
This house is in excellent condition and will not last!
Call to schedule a showing today!

Tenant required to get rental insurance & tenant pays for their own utilities (LG&E,water, cable, etc). Tenant responsible for mowing the grass. Owner pays trash and sewer.

No Pets
No Smoking Inside
No Section 8

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4981600)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4314 Lynnbrook Drive have any available units?
4314 Lynnbrook Drive has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
Is 4314 Lynnbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4314 Lynnbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4314 Lynnbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4314 Lynnbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Louisville.
Does 4314 Lynnbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4314 Lynnbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 4314 Lynnbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4314 Lynnbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4314 Lynnbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 4314 Lynnbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4314 Lynnbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 4314 Lynnbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4314 Lynnbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4314 Lynnbrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4314 Lynnbrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4314 Lynnbrook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
