All apartments in Louisville
Find more places like 3635 Riverpark Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Louisville, KY
/
3635 Riverpark Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

3635 Riverpark Dr

3635 River Park Dr · (502) 389-2609
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Louisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3635 River Park Dr, Louisville, KY 40211
Shawnee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3635 Riverpark Dr · Avail. now

$725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3635 Riverpark Dr - Beautiful renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house! This house includes washer and dryer hookups, great front and back yard, central air, and spacious bedrooms.
Tenant is responsible for all utilities and LG&E.

Want to come view the property yourself? It’s easy! Just bring a photo ID to Metro Management Services LLC at 824 South First Street, Louisville, KY 40203 & sign out a key today! We are open 9:00 AM-4:00 PM, Monday through Friday, closed 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm for lunch. Call or text Brittney at 502-389-2609 to inquire more!

(RLNE1856332)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3635 Riverpark Dr have any available units?
3635 Riverpark Dr has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3635 Riverpark Dr have?
Some of 3635 Riverpark Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3635 Riverpark Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3635 Riverpark Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3635 Riverpark Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3635 Riverpark Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Louisville.
Does 3635 Riverpark Dr offer parking?
No, 3635 Riverpark Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3635 Riverpark Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3635 Riverpark Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3635 Riverpark Dr have a pool?
No, 3635 Riverpark Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3635 Riverpark Dr have accessible units?
No, 3635 Riverpark Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3635 Riverpark Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3635 Riverpark Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3635 Riverpark Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Halsey Flats
514 Brightwood Pl
Louisville, KY 40207
Springs at Hurstbourne
9202 Bunsen Way
Louisville, KY 40220
Valley Farms Apartment Homes
10200 Renaissance Valley Way
Louisville, KY 40272
Mount Vernon
6733 Caribbean Ln
Louisville, KY 40219
The Reserve at Lindsay
2601 Lindsay Ave
Louisville, KY 40206
Waterford Place Apartment Homes
4105 Waterford Cir
Louisville, KY 40207
Oxmoor Apartment Homes
7400 Steeplecrest Cir
Louisville, KY 40222
The Ivy
3300 Altabrook Drive
Louisville, KY 40245

Similar Pages

Louisville 1 BedroomsLouisville 2 Bedrooms
Louisville Dog Friendly ApartmentsLouisville Pet Friendly Places
Louisville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jeffersonville, INNew Albany, INClarksville, INSeymour, IN
Shelbyville, KYFrankfort, KYLyndon, KYRadcliff, KY
St. Matthews, KYNorth Vernon, INProspect, KYShively, KY

Nearby Neighborhoods

OkolonaNewburgFern Creek
Old LouisvilleClifton HeightsValley Station
Central Business DistrictPhoenix Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellarmine UniversityUniversity of Louisville
The Southern Baptist Theological SeminarySpalding University
Jefferson Community and Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity