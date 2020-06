Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors parking gym pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities gym parking pool

Two-bedroom unit with fresh neutral paint, newly refinished hardwood floors, tile bathrooms, spacious kitchens with new flooring, new lighting and good closet space. Also has plenty of parking! The basement has washer/dryer hookups plus storage areas for each unit. Located adjacent to JCC (with gym, pool, possible childcare and easy access to DuPont, St Matthews, Highlands, 264 and 64 just minutes away. Application fee of $25.