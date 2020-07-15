2616 Frankfort Ave

Amenities

recently renovated coffee bar fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Beautiful, stately home with 2nd floor unit available! Two large bedrooms, large tiled bath, spacious living room, eat-in kitchen with updated appliances and large pantry. This unit has storage galore including a nice sized storage room and plenty of closets. The windows throughout provide lots of light. Close to restaurants, coffee shops, pubs, shopping and Seneca/Cherokee parks. Gorgeous setting with white picket fence and well manicured landscaping. Don't miss out! Application fee of $25 required. Applicants subject to credit and background checks. No Pets