Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:56 AM

2616 Frankfort Ave

2616 Frankfort Avenue · (502) 523-9885
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2616 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, KY 40206
Crescent Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit #2 · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1178 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Beautiful, stately home with 2nd floor unit available! Two large bedrooms, large tiled bath, spacious living room, eat-in kitchen with updated appliances and large pantry. This unit has storage galore including a nice sized storage room and plenty of closets. The windows throughout provide lots of light. Close to restaurants, coffee shops, pubs, shopping and Seneca/Cherokee parks. Gorgeous setting with white picket fence and well manicured landscaping. Don't miss out! Application fee of $25 required. Applicants subject to credit and background checks. No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2616 Frankfort Ave have any available units?
2616 Frankfort Ave has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
Is 2616 Frankfort Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2616 Frankfort Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2616 Frankfort Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2616 Frankfort Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Louisville.
Does 2616 Frankfort Ave offer parking?
No, 2616 Frankfort Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2616 Frankfort Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2616 Frankfort Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2616 Frankfort Ave have a pool?
No, 2616 Frankfort Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2616 Frankfort Ave have accessible units?
No, 2616 Frankfort Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2616 Frankfort Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2616 Frankfort Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2616 Frankfort Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2616 Frankfort Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
