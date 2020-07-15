2616 Frankfort Ave

Amenities
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Beautiful, stately home with 2nd floor unit available! Two large bedrooms, large tiled bath, spacious living room, eat-in kitchen with updated appliances and large pantry. This unit has storage galore including a nice sized storage room and plenty of closets. The windows throughout provide lots of light. Close to restaurants, coffee shops, pubs, shopping and Seneca/Cherokee parks. Gorgeous setting with white picket fence and well manicured landscaping. Don't miss out! Application fee of $25 required. Applicants subject to credit and background checks. No Pets