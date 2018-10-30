Amenities

1609 Tunisian Way Available 07/15/20 Rarely Available Spacious Updated Colonial with Finished Walk-out, Golf Course View - Very large 2,358 square ft. colonial home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, plenty of space offering the chance for you to live large with all the features and conveniences you need, tucked in at the foot of Iroquois Park hills. From the back deck, you are surrounded by the natural beauty of the park, overlooking the trees and Iroquois Golf Course. This is a wonderfully convenient central location, minutes from I-265 Gene Snyder and I-264 Watterson expressways, Dixie Highway, New Cut Rd, and with easy access to downtown. Excellent neighborhood with many proud, long-term owners who take pride in keeping their homes looking top-notch.



* 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2,358 square feet of living space with open, functional floorplan.

* Cherry luxury vinyl tile throughout living areas both upstairs and downstairs.

* Master bedroom with brand new plush carpeting and ensuite half-bathroom.

* Second bedroom upstairs has access to full bathroom.

* Kitchen features high quality appliances - countertop gas stove, wall oven, built-in microwave, fridge and dishwasher.

* New sink, faucet and countertop.

* Tilt sash vinyl replacement windows throughout.

* New high efficiency boiler that heats the house super comfortably.

* New central AC with new thermostats.

* Dining area leads to covered back deck through new French doors with integrated blinds.

* Full finished lower walk-out level includes 2 bedrooms with plush carpeting, full bathroom, utility/laundry room with lots of additional storage.

* Lower level features lovely terracotta tile Florida sunroom leading to back patio and yard.

* Double-wide extra long driveway.

* Garage holds 2 cars in tandem.

* Plenty of storage throughout house.

* Please note that both fireplaces are decorative only, and are not functional.

* Smoke-free home.

* Section 8 is not accepted for this home.



We are seeking clean, responsible people with positive rental history and minimum take home income of $4,400/month. At Home Advantage, LLC, our mission is to provide top-notch service, maintenance and caring attention to our residents and properties, so that this truly becomes a home for you. We will not be able to offer in-person viewings before 6/30/20, but this house will not last long, so please contact us to get pre-qualified and submit your application.



