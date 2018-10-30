All apartments in Louisville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1609 Tunisian Way

1609 Tunisian Way · (502) 485-9799
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1609 Tunisian Way, Louisville, KY 40214
Iroquois Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1609 Tunisian Way · Avail. Jul 15

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2358 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1609 Tunisian Way Available 07/15/20 Rarely Available Spacious Updated Colonial with Finished Walk-out, Golf Course View - Very large 2,358 square ft. colonial home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, plenty of space offering the chance for you to live large with all the features and conveniences you need, tucked in at the foot of Iroquois Park hills. From the back deck, you are surrounded by the natural beauty of the park, overlooking the trees and Iroquois Golf Course. This is a wonderfully convenient central location, minutes from I-265 Gene Snyder and I-264 Watterson expressways, Dixie Highway, New Cut Rd, and with easy access to downtown. Excellent neighborhood with many proud, long-term owners who take pride in keeping their homes looking top-notch.

* 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2,358 square feet of living space with open, functional floorplan.
* Cherry luxury vinyl tile throughout living areas both upstairs and downstairs.
* Master bedroom with brand new plush carpeting and ensuite half-bathroom.
* Second bedroom upstairs has access to full bathroom.
* Kitchen features high quality appliances - countertop gas stove, wall oven, built-in microwave, fridge and dishwasher.
* New sink, faucet and countertop.
* Tilt sash vinyl replacement windows throughout.
* New high efficiency boiler that heats the house super comfortably.
* New central AC with new thermostats.
* Dining area leads to covered back deck through new French doors with integrated blinds.
* Full finished lower walk-out level includes 2 bedrooms with plush carpeting, full bathroom, utility/laundry room with lots of additional storage.
* Lower level features lovely terracotta tile Florida sunroom leading to back patio and yard.
* Double-wide extra long driveway.
* Garage holds 2 cars in tandem.
* Plenty of storage throughout house.
* Please note that both fireplaces are decorative only, and are not functional.
* Smoke-free home.
* Section 8 is not accepted for this home.

We are seeking clean, responsible people with positive rental history and minimum take home income of $4,400/month. At Home Advantage, LLC, our mission is to provide top-notch service, maintenance and caring attention to our residents and properties, so that this truly becomes a home for you. We will not be able to offer in-person viewings before 6/30/20, but this house will not last long, so please contact us to get pre-qualified and submit your application.

(RLNE4962017)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1609 Tunisian Way have any available units?
1609 Tunisian Way has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1609 Tunisian Way have?
Some of 1609 Tunisian Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1609 Tunisian Way currently offering any rent specials?
1609 Tunisian Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1609 Tunisian Way pet-friendly?
No, 1609 Tunisian Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Louisville.
Does 1609 Tunisian Way offer parking?
Yes, 1609 Tunisian Way does offer parking.
Does 1609 Tunisian Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1609 Tunisian Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1609 Tunisian Way have a pool?
No, 1609 Tunisian Way does not have a pool.
Does 1609 Tunisian Way have accessible units?
No, 1609 Tunisian Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1609 Tunisian Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1609 Tunisian Way has units with dishwashers.
