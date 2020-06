Amenities

For lease is this two bedroom loft condo in NuLu. Unit is in secured access building on second floor. Two bedrooms and two bathrooms with large open floor plan. Unit has updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances. Unit has washer and dryer in the unit and comes with additional storage on same floor and a private gated parking spot. All Utilities are included in this rental. Development has a fitness area and second floor lounge inside and entertainment area outside.



Deposit $1695



Dogs $500 pet fee 40 lbs or less



No cats



Service Animals and Emotional Support animals are not considers pets under the no pet policy



Disclaimer: To be considered for this property, you must have verifiable income of 3 times the annual rent, unless rent is paid by a third party. You must provide a landlord reference, and have given proper notice of move out.

