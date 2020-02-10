All apartments in Louisville
107 North 45th Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:52 PM

107 North 45th Street

107 North 45th Street · (502) 822-2190
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

107 North 45th Street, Louisville, KY 40212
Shawnee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Just listed is this rehabbed two bedroom home with fresh paint, flooring, all new kitchen and appliances. Home has large living room, kitchen, two bedrooms on first floor, full loft style third bedroom upstairs and full basement. Back yard is partially fenced. Home has driveway parking and central hvac.

$500 pet fee

$995

Service Animals and Emotional Support animals are not considers pets under the no pet policy

Disclaimer: To be considered for this property, you must have verifiable income of 3 times the annual rent, unless rent is paid by a third party. You must provide a landlord reference, and have given proper notice of move out.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 North 45th Street have any available units?
107 North 45th Street has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 107 North 45th Street have?
Some of 107 North 45th Street's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 North 45th Street currently offering any rent specials?
107 North 45th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 North 45th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 107 North 45th Street is pet friendly.
Does 107 North 45th Street offer parking?
Yes, 107 North 45th Street does offer parking.
Does 107 North 45th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 North 45th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 North 45th Street have a pool?
No, 107 North 45th Street does not have a pool.
Does 107 North 45th Street have accessible units?
No, 107 North 45th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 107 North 45th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 North 45th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
