Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1028 S 5th St

1028 South 5th Street · (502) 938-2576
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1028 South 5th Street, Louisville, KY 40203
Limerick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $1700 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Minutes to Downtown | AVAILABLE 09/01/2020 - Property Id: 268115

*AVAILABLE 09/01/2020*
NOTE: The property is not available for a one year lease. This is a temporary month to month rental. Tenants pay one rent price including all utilities, amenities, and a fully furnished house. This is a month to month rental. Reach out and let's discuss!

Our newly updated and perfectly appointed house is the perfect spot for you and your group! We offer a spacious house that's great for a small groups of family, friends, or work groups!

We are located on a corner lot and have lots of parking opportunity around the house. We also offer one free off street spot directly behind the house on the gravel lot.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/268115
Property Id 268115

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5832786)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1028 S 5th St have any available units?
1028 S 5th St has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1028 S 5th St have?
Some of 1028 S 5th St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1028 S 5th St currently offering any rent specials?
1028 S 5th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1028 S 5th St pet-friendly?
No, 1028 S 5th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Louisville.
Does 1028 S 5th St offer parking?
Yes, 1028 S 5th St does offer parking.
Does 1028 S 5th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1028 S 5th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1028 S 5th St have a pool?
No, 1028 S 5th St does not have a pool.
Does 1028 S 5th St have accessible units?
No, 1028 S 5th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1028 S 5th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1028 S 5th St has units with dishwashers.
