Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:14 AM

71 Apartments for rent in Nicholasville, KY with garage

Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
Greyson on 27
104 Connell Drive, Nicholasville, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1751 sqft
Greyson on 27 is as full of history as it is glamor. Originally a horse and tobacco farm owned by the Daniel Boone lineage, Greyson’s residents get Lexington’s rich heritage with the ultra-lifestyle HILLS Properties is known for.
Results within 1 mile of Nicholasville
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
14 Units Available
Forty 57
4057 Mooncoin Way, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$963
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,201
1403 sqft
Luxury apartments with access to community putting green and media room. Granite counters, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry. Furnished apartments available. Near Man o' War Blvd.
Results within 5 miles of Nicholasville
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
46 Units Available
Grand Reserve at Pinnacle
4390 Clearwater Way, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$973
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,048
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,343
1450 sqft
Luxury apartment community across 34 acres with on-site features including tennis courts, pool and sauna. Located in the desirable Pinnacle neighborhood, south of Lexington, near the University of Kentucky.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
9 Units Available
Tates Creek Crossing
1143 Centre Pkwy, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$740
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Free Rent! - Welcome Home to Tates Creek Crossing conveniently located to dining, shopping, entertainment, and schools. Just minutes from downtown Lexington and the University of Kentucky.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Plantation
17 Units Available
Palomar Views
4121 Reserve Road, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$870
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1313 sqft
Click here for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources Palomar View Apartments in Lexington Kentucky is currently leasing brand new 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments located minutes away from major employers in Fayette County.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
Shillito Park
3500 Beaver Place Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$876
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$993
1125 sqft
A modern community near shopping and restaurants. On-site pool, fitness center, and tanning bed. Waterfall pond on property. Full kitchens, a patio or a balcony, and washer and dryer hookups in each home.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
16 Units Available
Chinoe Creek Apartments
3522 Creekwood Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$770
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$806
923 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
27 Units Available
Bridle Creek
3800 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$824
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$931
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,184
1218 sqft
Located close to Tiverton Plaza Shopping Center and nearby dining. Pet-friendly homes with private patio/balcony, Whirlpool appliances and in-home laundry. Also includes a 24-hour fitness center with dry sauna, cyber cafe and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
8 Units Available
Patchen Oaks
251 Chippendale Cir, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$807
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$948
980 sqft
Ten minutes from Downtown Lexington and the University of Kentucky. Large patios and balconies, lots of storage, tennis courts and a resort-style pool. Fireplaces in living rooms.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:41am
$
6 Units Available
Enclave Hartland
3901 Rapid Run Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$739
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$944
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1265 sqft
Excellent location close to University of Kentucky, Transylvania University, and Fayette Mall. Units offer residents laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour gym, parking, and pool.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
248 Medlock Road
248 Medlock Road, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$975
Fabulous Lansdowne duplex available now! Three spacious bedrooms, two full baths. This home is conveniently located in Lexington- quick access to Man O War, New Circle, Tates Creek and Nicholasville Road.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
624 Stratford Drive
624 Stratford Drive, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
Super cute ranch in Southland! This home has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath with a detached garage. Tenant will pay all utilities and take care of the lawn. Has gas heat. Hurry this one won't last!

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2389 English Station Drive
2389 English Station Drive, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths home available for rent. All electric, vaulted ceilings, patio, attached two car garage. Call today for your private showing!

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2388 English Station Drive
2388 English Station Drive, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch with 2 car garage at the end of the street! Updated pics coming soon. This won't last long so hurry and schedule your showing!

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
614 Sherard Circle
614 Sherard Circle, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome boasts a spacious living room and kitchen with eat in dining area. Living area features hardwood floors and carpet in the bedrooms. 2 car attached basement garage.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Wyndham Hills
1 Unit Available
817 Willow Oak Circle
817 Willow Oak Circle, Lexington, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
Beautiful home on tree lined street in the Willow Oak Subdivision. First floor master suite. Large family room with fireplace, formal dining area plus eat in kitchen.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Gardenside
1 Unit Available
901 Lane Allan
901 Lane Allen Road, Lexington, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Ranch house with hardwood floors, new appliances, new light fixtures, new bathrooms and new windows. Large Master with french doors. leading to patio. Oversized garage and shed. Only one pet allowed. No smoking.

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1221 Indian Mound Road
1221 Indian Mound Road, Lexington, KY
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
Beyond charming, this newly built home features the coveted Chevy Chase curb appeal and all the amenities and luxuries you are seeking. You will love the curved masonry front walk lined with lush landscaping leading to a covered front porch entry.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Picadome
1 Unit Available
1553 Bluebird Lane
1553 Bluebird Lane, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Location LOCATION Location! Close to three hospitals and UK Campus. Behind St. Joseph's Hospital. Remodeled with Granite counters in kitchen.

1 of 30

Last updated May 27 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
2949 Candlelight Way
2949 Candlelight Way, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Close to everything UK, football stadium, arboretum, Beautiful Townhome SS appliances in the kitchen with a double oven, hardwood flooring on first level, two more bedrooms upstairs with a full bath. Large first floor master with private bath.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Wyndham Hills
1 Unit Available
3909 Dana Court
3909 Dana Court, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath property sits on a spacious corner and quite cul-de-sac.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Tates Creek
1 Unit Available
1321 Leaning Tree
1321 Leaning Tree Lane, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$975
Nice duplex with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Basement includes a garage. All electric.

1 of 39

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3696 Cottage Circle
3696 Cottage Circle, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1526 sqft
3696 Cottage Circle Available 06/01/20 2 bed + Bonus Room - Great School District! - This is a nice 2 BR + Bonus Room / 2 BA / 1-car garage home is the perfect cottage home. It is approximately 1,526 SF. Pets are allowed.

1 of 25

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Cave Hill
1 Unit Available
3524 Robinhill Way
3524 Robinhill Way, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1564 sqft
3 bedroom/2 bath Home GREAT location!!! - 3 bedroom/2 bath Home! Great Location!! (RLNE5503591)
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Nicholasville, KY

Nicholasville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

