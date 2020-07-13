250 S Martin Luther King Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Unique Accommodations Short term furnished condo in the heart of downtown Lexington. This unit is clean comfortable and affordable with all utilities provided including cable tv and wifi internet. The City Courts Condo building is a secure building with great access to all of downtown and The University of Kentucky.Perfect for delayed possessions, relocation, corporate housing, or dislocation due to remodeling. This home is fully equipped including appliances, pots & pans, dishes &* silverware, linens and towels. This is a nonsmoking unit requiring a major credit card on file for damages. Minimum reservation is 30 nights. Availability may be limited.