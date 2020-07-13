All apartments in Lexington
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:26 PM

250 S Martin Luther King Boulevard

250 South Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard · (859) 539-2866
Location

250 South Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Lexington, KY 40508
Historic South Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,070

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Unique Accommodations Short term furnished condo in the heart of downtown Lexington. This unit is clean comfortable and affordable with all utilities provided including cable tv and wifi internet. The City Courts Condo building is a secure building with great access to all of downtown and The University of Kentucky.Perfect for delayed possessions, relocation, corporate housing, or dislocation due to remodeling. This home is fully equipped including appliances, pots & pans, dishes &* silverware, linens and towels. This is a nonsmoking unit requiring a major credit card on file for damages. Minimum reservation is 30 nights. Availability may be limited.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 S Martin Luther King Boulevard have any available units?
250 S Martin Luther King Boulevard has a unit available for $2,070 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
What amenities does 250 S Martin Luther King Boulevard have?
Some of 250 S Martin Luther King Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 S Martin Luther King Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
250 S Martin Luther King Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 S Martin Luther King Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 250 S Martin Luther King Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lexington.
Does 250 S Martin Luther King Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 250 S Martin Luther King Boulevard offers parking.
Does 250 S Martin Luther King Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 250 S Martin Luther King Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 S Martin Luther King Boulevard have a pool?
No, 250 S Martin Luther King Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 250 S Martin Luther King Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 250 S Martin Luther King Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 250 S Martin Luther King Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 250 S Martin Luther King Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
