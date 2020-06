Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE NOW! # bed, 1 1/2 bath house on corner lot with fenced in back yard, detached 2 car garage, and huge kitchen with newer appliances and a front load washer and dryer included. Split-level living with specious downstairs(basement) area and decently sized bedrooms upstairs. Don't let this one get away! Schedule your private showing today! Checkout this walkthrough video of the property: https://youtu.be/tPgOffLEEN0